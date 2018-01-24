Preview: Root Stock Provisions

Food peeps, some breaking news:

Root Stock Provisions — a soon-to-open breakfast and lunch spot — is previewing its forthcoming breakfast menu at a pop-up tonight at Station 2, 2016 E. Main St., at 5 p.m.

The new restaurant is owned by Jeb White, Ron Morse and Ryan Koontz of Historical Restaurant Concepts. The trio also owns Postbellum and Station 2.

Tonight’s promotion, called “Breakfast for Dinner!,” will feature a handful of dishes from Executive Chef Kevin Church and Postbellum Chef Paul Kostandin. Look for house-cured and -smoked ham with pimento cheese on a buttermilk biscuit, along with a variation that comes with lager-smoked chicken with Fresno pepper hot sauce on a buttermilk ranch biscuit. All the biscuits are made from scratch.

There also will be a “Daybreak Bowl,” a tumble of roasted Yukon potatoes, smoked oyster mushrooms with a fried egg, and shrimp and grits.

Reached by phone this afternoon, Koontz cited an early March opening date for Root Stock Provisions, and confirmed the location: 1810 E. Main St., in the space that previously belonged to Crush.

When the actual space finally opens, Koontz tells us to expect an in-house bakery with seasonally changing sandwiches on fresh-baked breads. The deli case will be filled with desserts and sides, and, for busy singles and harried families, dinners can be ordered to go, either ready to eat or with instructions for heating at home.

Since Castanea closed over a year ago, Shockoe Bottom has been in need of more dining options, Koontz says.

HRC has been eyeing the Castanea space, at 1814 E. Main, for a while now. The company plans to open another restaurant there, to be called Oak & Apple. Koontz did not divulge a target date, but the space, which has a full bar and sit-down dining, as well as a sky-lit patio, is currently under construction.