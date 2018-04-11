Rollin’ Into Richmond

× 1 of 9 Expand Inside River City Roll (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 9 Expand From left, RCR owners Rob Long and Ben Eubanks (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 9 Expand River City Roll features skee-ball machines, 20 lanes and a mural by Mikael Broth (The Nightowl) and Ross Trimmer of Surehand Signs. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 4 of 9 Expand Leather couches offer a lounge environment for bowlers. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 5 of 9 Expand Executive Chef Brad Slemaker stands in front of the pizza oven at River City Roll. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 6 of 9 Expand Mural outside RCR by Mikael Broth and Ross Trimmer (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 7 of 9 Expand The outdoor space at RCR features multiple TVs and a fire pit. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 8 of 9 Expand River City Roll logo (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 9 of 9 Expand The menu at River City Roll features suggested wine, beer and cocktail pairings. (Photo courtesy River City Roll) Prev Next

Leave any preconceived notions behind — River City Roll, a 22,000-square-foot "boutique" bowling alley with 20 lanes and a strong focus on food and beverage, is set to open on Tuesday, April 17, at 939 Myers St. in Scott’s Addition, bringing a fresh and modern approach to bowling.

That approach includes custom leather couches, an open space that can seat 375 people, a 30-seat bar with reclaimed-wood accents from the former storage building the alley occupies, garage door-style windows that open to the outdoors, a large outdoor patio space featuring four TVs and a fire pit, shuffleboard and skee-ball games, a private event room, and a stage for live music.

The core management, a mix of seasoned professionals and rookies, is looking to provide a balance of new- and old-school concepts. Co-owner Rob Long left his career as an investment banker and moved to Richmond 18 months ago. Long had seen (and been a fan of) boutique bowling alleys, and when he stumbled across the site in Scott’s Addition, a light bulb went off.

“I thought this would be perfect. They're popping up all over the country, and I knew someone was going to do this in Richmond,” he says. “I didn’t want to sit at a desk the rest of my life and always wanted to do something food- and drink-related. Quitting my job and doing this was the scariest part; it was a leap of faith."

That leap connected him with co-owner Ben Eubanks, former Jefferson Hotel restaurant director. The duo knew they needed someone solid running the kitchen at the new business. That’s when Brad Slemacker entered the equation. Six years ago, Slemacker was a dishwasher at Lemaire, before stepping into a sous chef position. Next week, he will lead his team through River City Roll's opening night as executive chef behind a menu he created.

“If you look at the menu, you see classic stuff is elevated, but it's stuff that we can execute well and quickly,” Slemacker says. “It was about taking away the tweezers and making really good bar food and taking what I know from Lemaire and putting it into this. There’s a lot of things on the menu I haven’t necessarily done before. I wanted to push it and see what I could do; it’s a learning experience for me.”

The menu, crafted with sharing in mind, features light snacks such as a fire-roasted carrot hummus; shareable dishes including gulf shrimp ceviche with plantain chips, mango, sweety drop peppers and lime; as well as brick-oven pizza and flatbreads, made with fresh dough, including the Kingpin, a staff favorite featuring lamb sausage, Marsala yogurt, caramelized onions, feta and mint. To accompany menu items there are recommended beer, wine and cocktail pairings.

"It's about empowering [guests] with knowledge that gives them a different experience each time they come,” co-owner Eubanks says. “Were emphasizing this communal share so there’s a lot of conversation going on. It allows everyone to be their own sommelier, and it’s a social experience.”

River City Roll’s cocktail and beer program, spearheaded by General Manager John Kibiloski, formerly of EAT Restaurant Partners, offers twists on classics like the Mexican Cousin, a play on a margarita, and the Lebowski, a White Russian that pays homage to “The Dude” from the classic bowling movie. There are seven beers on draft, including the Roll pilsner, a light, drinkable, permanent tap from Vasen Brewing Co. created exclusively for River City Roll.

“We basically have a badass bar and restaurant with a cool attraction and bowling on the side,” Long says. “We're much more food and beverage first over bowling. But at the same time, the sound of crashing pins just gets you excited. The vibe we want to set is people can come, let loose, have a blast."

River City Roll will be open Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to midnight. After 5 p.m. it is 21 and up. Thursday through Saturday pizza is available from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. There are plans to feature local bands a few times a week and for Sunday brunch with live bluegrass. For more information, visit rivercityroll.com.