A Tasty Lineup

Drumroll, please …

It’s the announcement we’ve all been waiting for: the list of restaurants participating in the fall edition of Richmond Restaurant Week, Oct. 23-29. For the low price of $29.17, you’ll get a multicourse meal at one of the city’s hottest restaurants, with $4.17 from each meal going to FeedMore to help curb hunger around Central Virginia.

Acacia Mid-town

Amuse

Bacchus

Casa Del Barco

Chez Foushee

East Coast Provisions

Helen's

Julep's New Southern Cuisine

Kitchen on Cary

La Grotta

Laura Lee's

Lehja

Lulu's

Max's on Broad

Metzger Bar & Butchery

Millie's

Mosaic

Patina

Pearl Raw Bar

Rowland

Saison

Sam Miller's

Southbound

Stuzzi

Supper

Tarrant's Cafe

Tarrant's West

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

The Daily Kitchen & Bar at GreenGate

The Grill at Libbie & Patterson

The Hard Shell (Downtown)

The Hard Shell (The Shoppes at Bellgrade)

The Hill Cafe

The Roosevelt

Keep up with news about the big event by visiting Richmond Restaurant Week on Facebook.