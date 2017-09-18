A Tasty Lineup

Drumroll, please …
It’s the announcement we’ve all been waiting for: the list of restaurants participating in the fall edition of Richmond Restaurant Week, Oct. 23-29. For the low price of $29.17, you’ll get a multicourse meal at one of the city’s hottest restaurants, with $4.17 from each meal going to FeedMore to help curb hunger around Central Virginia.
- Acacia Mid-town
- Amuse
- Bacchus
- Casa Del Barco
- Chez Foushee
- East Coast Provisions
- Helen's
- Julep's New Southern Cuisine
- Kitchen on Cary
- La Grotta
- Laura Lee's
- Lehja
- Lulu's
- Max's on Broad
- Metzger Bar & Butchery
- Millie's
- Mosaic
- Patina
- Pearl Raw Bar
- Rowland
- Saison
- Sam Miller's
- Southbound
- Stuzzi
- Supper
- Tarrant's Cafe
- Tarrant's West
- The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
- The Daily Kitchen & Bar
- The Daily Kitchen & Bar at GreenGate
- The Grill at Libbie & Patterson
- The Hard Shell (Downtown)
- The Hard Shell (The Shoppes at Bellgrade)
- The Hill Cafe
- The Roosevelt
