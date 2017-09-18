A Tasty Lineup

Dozens of area restaurants will participate in the fall 2017 edition of Richmond Restaurant Week, Oct. 23-29

by

Drumroll, please …

It’s the announcement we’ve all been waiting for: the list of restaurants participating in the fall edition of Richmond Restaurant Week, Oct. 23-29. For the low price of $29.17, you’ll get a multicourse meal at one of the city’s hottest restaurants, with $4.17 from each meal going to FeedMore to help curb hunger around Central Virginia.

  • Acacia Mid-town
  • Amuse
  • Bacchus
  • Casa Del Barco
  • Chez Foushee
  • East Coast Provisions
  • Helen's
  • Julep's New Southern Cuisine
  • Kitchen on Cary
  • La Grotta
  • Laura Lee's
  • Lehja
  • Lulu's
  • Max's on Broad
  • Metzger Bar & Butchery
  • Millie's
  • Mosaic
  • Patina
  • Pearl Raw Bar
  • Rowland
  • Saison
  • Sam Miller's
  • Southbound
  • Stuzzi
  • Supper
  • Tarrant's Cafe
  • Tarrant's West
  • The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
  • The Daily Kitchen & Bar
  • The Daily Kitchen & Bar at GreenGate
  • The Grill at Libbie & Patterson
  • The Hard Shell (Downtown)
  • The Hard Shell (The Shoppes at Bellgrade)
  • The Hill Cafe
  • The Roosevelt

Keep up with news about the big event by visiting Richmond Restaurant Week on Facebook.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

News & Trends

From food trucks to white-tablecloth destinations, craft cocktails to craft beer, farm to table to fork, we serve up the latest in Richmond dining and drinking. Feedback? Suggestions? They are always appreciated. Contact us at editor [at] richmag [dot] com.

RSS

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.