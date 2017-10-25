Take a Bite Out of Richmond

× Expand A dish from Laura Lee's, one of the participants in the fall 2017 edition of Richmond Restaurant Week (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Decisions, decisions. Diners are facing some hard choices from the Richmond Restaurant Week prix-fixe menus at 33 of the city’s hottest eateries through Oct. 29 for the hospitable price of $29.17. The event benefits the palate but also the people served by FeedMore, Central Virginia’s core hunger relief organization.

The fall 2017 edition of Richmond Restaurant Week aims to offer dining deals, promote local restaurants and raise money for an organization in keeping with the event’s focus on food.

The hunger relief organization asks participating restaurants to push the limits of their creativity during Restaurant Week to put forth a menu that best represents their style of cooking. To that end, Casa del Barco is offering pozole rojo as a starter; diners at Lehja can choose pumpkin peanut soup; Lulu’s is serving up coconut-sesame truffles; Kitchen on Cary‘s dessert choice includes chocolate bourbon pecan bread pudding; and Rowland is offering pumpkin creme brulee.

Patrons have an incentive to document the week’s delicious dishes on social media: Posting images of meals with the hashtag #RRWeekFall2017 could win the lucky Instagrammer a $100 gift certificate to a participating restaurant of their choice.

Now in its 17th year, Richmond Restaurant Week’s fall 2017 participating restaurants include Acacia Mid-town, Amuse, Bacchus, Casa Del Barco, Chez Foushee, East Coast Provisions, Helen’s, Julep’s New Southern Cuisine, Kitchen on Cary, La Grotta, Laura Lee’s, Lehja, Lulu’s, Max’s on Broad, Metzger Bar & Butchery, Millie’s, Mosaic, Pearl Raw Bar, Saison, Sam Miller’s, Southbound, Stuzzi, Supper, Tarrant’s Café, Tarrant’s West, The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing, The Daily Kitchen & Bar, The Daily Kitchen & Bar at GreenGate, The Hard Shell, and The Roosevelt.

The eating establishments are donating $4.17 from each Richmond Restaurant Week meal served. Last year the event raised over $119,000, allowing FeedMore to provide thousands of meals for the hungry. FeedMore serves nearly 200,000 children, families and seniors across 34 cities and counties partnering with numerous organizations. Funds raised from Restaurant Week go toward FeedMore’s Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Find more information and links to restaurant menus at richmondrestaurantweek.com.