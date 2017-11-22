Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 1

× Expand Merroir Stuff'n Muffin Merroir Stuff'n Muffin of oyster stuffing, Edwards’s bacon and peppercorn cream sauce available at Rapp Session's pop-up bar Christmas Session. (Photo credit: Merroir)

With crisp fall temperatures and a few weeks before serious socializing begins, this is the right time to try area restaurants with special holiday offerings. But before you do, an exclusive recipe, a list of restaurants serving on T-Day and a bit of food news to chew on.

Baking Babka

Impress holiday guests with this Richmond magazine exclusive — Salted Caramel Pecan Babka created by Arley Arrington of Whisk. Pecans were the star of Stephanie Ganz’s Ingredient feature in November, and this pastry is a grand slam for any holiday table or brunch get-together.

Bird Out

Restaurants aplenty will cater to diners tomorrow. Many on this list compiled by the Richmond Times Dispatch, however, are already booked, so be sure to inquire in advance. The folks at The Giving Heart Annual Thanksgiving Feast event at the Richmond Convention Center (403 N. Third St.) expect to feed about 4,500 people tomorrow — both homeless and those without family or the means to travel to visit family. Transportation is provided from many points throughout the region. Volunteers are still needed at the event. For details, check the website.

Broad Street Eats

While on your weekend staycation, the restaurants on Broad Street would greatly appreciate your business. Those in the BRT construction zone say they have been adversely affected by the work. Piet E. Jones’ feature shares the establishments’ frustration with the lack of parking for their customers.

Christmas Session

On Black Friday, Nov. 24, Rapp Session (318 E. Grace St.) will launch a pop-up bar called Christmas Session with Yuletide decorations running through Jan. 1. Offerings will include traditional beverages such as eggnog, hot bourbon cider, Mexican hot chocolate and holiday cocktails, including one named the Naughty Child. Also look for menu specials to include tamales with oyster stuffing, country ham and deviled eggs, spiced cake with butterscotch and occasionally Merroir’s oyster Stuff'n Muffin. A FeedMore partner, Rapp Session will give back with through a raffle, for which you can receive a ticket by donating five cans of food. You also can purchase a ticket for $5.

Sipping Cider

Also on Black Friday, Buskey Cider (2910 W. Leigh St.) will releas their Buskey Gold Rush Cider made from Gold Rush apples from Silver Creek and Seamans Orchard in Nelson County, Virginia. The fruit is described as bright and intense due to the high acidity of the apple. The juice will be available to allow people to taste the progression from juice to cider.

Isla Bendita

The “blessed island” of Puerto Rico has been through a lot – a financial crisis, then destruction by two hurricanes. You can help by attending A Benefit for United For Puerto Rico at Flora (203 Lombardy St.) on Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 10 p.m. for a 21+ show featuring a variety of bands. Come early to feast on Flora’s cuisine from the state of Oaxaca and the Yucatan Peninsula.

My Bagel Fix

The Scott’s Addition Farmer’s Market (1301 Roseneath Road at The Veil Brewing Co.) on Sunday, Nov. 26, is notable for its vendors including Truckle Cheesemongers. But most important to us is Sunday access to Nate’s Bagels. The buzz about town is that Nate is readying a brick-and-mortar storefront at 19 S. Allen Ave. to open in late 2017/early 2018.

Buying in Bon Air

The Over the River Maker’s Mart Holiday Market on Sunday, Nov. 26, will have more than 30 makers and vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bon Air Shopping Center (2620 Buford Road). Food-focused vendors include Ninja Kombucha, Perk Bon Air, Broadfork Farm, Frank Community Farm and Bon Air Provisions.

Sanitary Certification

ServSafe® Manager Certification on Monday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Goochland Office (1876 Sandy Hook Road) is designed for owners, operators, managers and supervisors of food-service and catering facilities. Chiknegg Productions is offering an eight-hour review and exam adhering to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) ServSafe® Food Safety Manager program. Registration is required. For information, contact Chiknegg Productions (804) 314-9141 or chiknegg@gmail.com

Cooking Estilo Coqui

The next monthly Cooking as a Second Language workshop at the Richmond Hostel (7 N. Second St.) is Sun., Dec. 3 , at 11 a.m. A hands-on lesson on food from around the globe, this month's class will focus on the cuisine of Puerto Rico and will be led by Ivone Artuz-Melendez. Register for the monthly event, which is co-sponsored by the HI Richmond Hostel, the Richmond Public Library and the Birdhouse Farmers Market.