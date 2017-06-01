Richmond Food News: Week of May 29-June 2

Cool it down this weekend with one of Yaki's cocktails, like this Basan Bird made with white rum, sake, campari, lime and passion fruit. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)
Welcome to June, and welcome to SUMMER. OK, we've still got a few weeks until the official start of the season, but we're close, and with a new ice cream shop in town, well, we're ready to welcome some warm-weather vibes. Of course that's not all we're welcoming this week:
- Well helloooooooo there. When it comes to checking out new spots this weekend, you've got a few on the deliciousness docket: First, Yaki opens at 6 p.m. Friday. If you've always wanted a modern izakaya — think a curated selection of Japanese-inspired small plates, craft cocktails, whiskey and sake — the team behind The Rogue Gentlemen has you covered with their latest venture, at 506 W. Broad St. Also find a focus on yakitori, or skewered chicken morsels meticulously grilled over charcoal. To learn more, click right this way. Just a few blocks away, nearer to VCU, Sweet Turtle opened last weekend at 1211 W. Broad St. serving up ice cream frozen by liquid nitrogen before your very eyes. Find milkshakes, "Dragon's Breath" and more than 100 flavors there, and find more info here. Tomorrow, Garnett's at The Valentine opens its doors for lunch! Stop by the space in the museum's lovely courtyard and find an array of sandwiches, apps, salads, desserts and soup. And, find more over here. (Richmond magazine)
- Fans of Millie's, Tio Pablo and Lulu's, rejoice! Owner Paul Keevil has a new concept up his sleeves, and he plans to bring Café Clang — his new coffee shop — to Shockoe Bottom later this year. Expect outdoor seating, a full bar and, in true Keevil fashion, a very solid brunch, when his latest opens at 29 N. 17th St. (Richmond BizSense)
- With new restaurants often comes the closing of those that occupied the space before, and sadly, this week we lost a Fan favorite: Bellytimber Tavern is now closed, but there's light at the end of this tunnel. Owner Patrick Stamper is renovating 1501 W. Main St., and hopefully in August will unveil his new restaurant, Beauvine, with more details forthcoming. "To all the wonderful customers, loyal regulars, and top notch restaurant industry professionals that we have been so privileged to work with, we want to express our most sincere gratitude," he says in a news release. "None of the great memories would exist if it wasn't for all the kind and talented people that came through our door every day to work, eat and drink."
- This summer, Innsbrook's got a new way to get its game on, thanks to Atlas 42. While the bar, restaurant and game room at 4032 Cox Road doesn't yet have a food concept, it does have bocce courts, cornhole and pingpong, and it's slated for a July launch. (Richmond BizSense)
- Over in the Fan, things are getting sticky. Bonchon Chicken, an international Korean fried-chicken chain, is set to open up shop at 308 N. Laurel St. with its cult-beloved chicken available in a variety of sweet, sticky and spicy sauces. Opening date is TBA. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- If you've ever ventured out to eat in Richmond on a weekend, you've probably noticed that many of the region's dining darlings get beyond slammed when they hit peak service hours. We caught up with a few of the city's kitchen's handling the highest volumes and find out just how these chefs serve hundreds upon hundreds of guests in a given night, plus get tips on how to handle your own sizable-party hosting. (Richmond magazine)
- And last but not least, this week we've got ourselves a giveaway. Now in its 10th year, Broad Appétit is setting up shop downtown for yet another Sunday of small plates from some of the city's finest restaurants. You can catch the Richmond magazine-sponsored event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend, with dozens of food vendors slinging poke bowls, empanadas, fried green tomatoes, sliders and more, all between Henry and Adams streets along Broad. (See also: live music! beer! wine! contests!) But no Broad Appétit's complete without Off Broad Appétit, the private kickoff event held the Saturday night prior. Today, I'm giving away one pair of tickets to Saturday night's Off-Broad Appetit dinner at Pasture, where a handful of talented out-of-town chefs will join Jason Alley from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and serve you some seriously stellar fare. TO WIN: Please email stephanieb@richmag.com with the subject "OB2017" and tell us what you love most about food in the summertime.We'll pick the winner in the morning, and alert the lucky recipient by noon tomorrow. MAY THE ODDS BE EVER IN YOUR FAVOR.
Summah summah summah time events are here in full force:
- IT'S BACK! Starting tonight, the Richmond Greek Festival returns for its 42nd year of incredible food, traditional song and dance, and a whole slew of vendors. Check out RVA Hub's great festival guide, then head to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral this evening through Sunday. (And check out the full menu here.)
- Tomorrow night, The Veil Brewing Co. launches its new summer movie series, complete with fancy schmancy screen for your viewing pleasure. Stop by at 8:45 p.m. for "Dirty Dancing," and of course grab a few beers while you're at it. (The Veil)
- Next week is Negroni Week, which is really just an excuse/nudge for all of us to order this sweet-bitter cocktail of the gods, and boy, does Nota Bene know it. But it's also a moment for education, as Nota Bene also knows; head to the Shockoe Bottom restaurant from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for a very special "Campari 101" session, wherein you'll learn all about the liqueur, plus see demos and sample a few drinks. Get your ticket here.
And now for a few (inter)national links:
- "Hey, bro, we put sugar in your sugar so you can sugar while you sugar," which is basically all I heard go through my brain after I heard Oreos just invented a jelly-doughnut Oreo flavor. I don't know, man, but Food & Wine is into it.
Till next time, will the food-mashup wonders never cease?