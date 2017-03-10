Richmond Food News: Week of March 6-10

We've got crunchy grasshoppers, we've got fresh biscuits, we've got fried chicken, we've got St. Patty's Day fun, we've got undersea dining, we've got a new foundation with a great mission, we've got an eat-with-your-hands Filipino-food feast. WHEW. In short, we've got just about everything in this week's Food News. Dig in:

A fistful of grasshoppers: Find these traditional Mexican bar snacks — and so much more — on the menu at new restaurant Flora, from restaurateur powerhouse Jason Alley, Michele Jones and Jay Bayer. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Ready for the weekend's events? There's a lot more than the luck food o' the Irish headed your way, but of course, there's a lot o' that, too:

You've still got a few days left of Richmond's inaugural Black Restaurant Week, where 20 local, black-owned-and-operated restaurants are offering specials that'll make your mouth water now through Sunday. Here's a bit more on the great event. Go forth.

Go forth. IT'S HERE! The Virginia Wine Expo is back with more than 100 vendors including Virginia wineries, local breweries, food makers and all-around artisans, and what's more, this is the massive expo's 10th year. Find the full schedule of events here , then head on over to the Greater Richmond Convention Center, especially tonight, where Richmond mag will help judge the annual Burger Blast : a slider competition of delicious proportions.

, then head on over to the Greater Richmond Convention Center, especially tonight, where Richmond mag will help judge the annual : a slider competition of delicious proportions. Tomorrow marks the big return of the annual Shamrock the Block street festival, where traffic around Boulevard is a nightmare but there's a lot of live music, beer and eats to be had. Find the action from noon to 5 p.m. between Broad and Leigh streets on North Boulevard. (Shamrock the Block)

Also on Saturday, Kitchen on Cary is throwing Blarney Bash, a day of Irish food specials including a house-brined corned beef Reuben and Guinness-braised beef tenderloin. Peep that full menu here.

In the neighborhood is Sine's St. Patrick's Day Street Party, where live music will be a-playin' and green beer will be a-flowin'. The fun starts at 10 a.m. (Sine Irish Pub & Restaurant)

On Sunday, head to downtown's Citizen for The Jackdaw's Kamayan dinner, where you'll dive into Filipino food with YOUR MITTS. This communal, eat-with-your-hands feast runs $50/person and from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets here.

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Till next time, tip your bartender.