Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 6-10

× Expand The 35th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is Sunday, Aug. 12. (Photo by Thinkstock)

Frozen Finds

Richmond magazine intern Aurora Calderone hit the town to discover some of the region’s lesser-known purveyors of frozen goodness, serving everything from typical scoops to larger-than-life cool concoctions and even booze-infused milkshakes. If you’re like me, the hankering for ice cream has been a constant since the summer season ignited, and you should scoop it while it’s hot. Head this way for drool-worthy pics and to pinpoint your next destination for a frozen treat.

Victorious on Broad

And anotha one ... restaurant, that is. Tiny Victory, the Filipino-inspired project from chef and co-owner Ian Merryman, opened its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 8, for a soft opening and will host a full-on grand opening Aug. 15. The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Monday from 5 p.m. to ? (no, really, they don’t have set closing hours, and their website says bring the ruckus). Diners can expect a sweet and savory balance of tiki-esque cocktails and thoughtfully crafted Filipino offerings including pancit palabok and house-made chicharrones. Have a look inside the space and plot your visit. (Richmond magazine)

Chilaquiles in Church Hill

The time has come: Church Hill is about to get a dose of authentic Mexican food. Stay patient, Kahlo’s Taqueria and Bar won’t be opening its doors until mid- to late September (just in time to enjoy fall patio weather), but we sat down with owner Iliana White-Padilla to talk tacos and inspiration. Tortillas made in house, sopas, brunch and a grapefruit chipotle margarita are all on their way to the corner spot near Metzger Bar & Butchery and Union Market. (Richmond magazine)

Sustainable Snakehead

Stephanie Ganz is back with the ingredient lowdown: this time, Northern Snakehead. It may not be the prettiest, and you may not find it at any old seafood market, but chances are you'll enjoy the taste, specifically in this recipe for butter-poached snakehead from Southbound Chef de Cuisine Craig Perkinson. Snakehead are an invasive species in the region, and sustainability-focused chefs like Perkinson are starting to add the meaty fish to their menus. (Richmond magazine)

Road Trip Pit Stops

There’s nothing quite like a road trip; the open road, the freedom, the escape from the day-to-day lull of life. Almost as important as the trip itself are the snacks and random culinary discoveries along the way. Genevelyn Steele dishes out her five favorite stops for good eats on the road across the commonwealth and North Carolina, from crispy convenience-store fried chicken to a mean Italian cold cut at an Exxon. (Richmond magazine)

BBQ and Brews

Speaking of road trips, if you’re down for a short hop to Doswell Kings Dominion is hosting its fourth annual BBQ and Brews Festival, a two-fer celebration that encompasses the spirit of summer. The fun started last weekend and continues until Sunday, Aug. 19. Drawing from regional BBQ flavors, offerings include a Virginia-inspired moonshine pulled pork, Polynesian BBQ ribs, Texas-style brisket burnt ends and a Jim Beam peach cobbler. Thirsty? Expect a wide range of craft beer from across the state and a sweet tea bar. Tickets range from $28 to $75 depending on whether you want to ride some coasters and explore the park. (News release)

A Juicy Tradition

It’s baaack. 35 years strong, the Carytown Watermelon Festival on Aug. 12 is expected to draw over 100,000 people to the Mile of Style, and dish out thousands of watermelons (last year the festival cut through 3,000). The Sunday celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grab a bowl of sweet, summer goodness for a buck, take a stroll, jam to tunes and scope out over 100 community vendors.

Gyros With Love

A restaurant love story has made its way to Carytown. Angie and Rasool Al Hasani met in 2015 while working at Nora Taste of Lebanon, where she was a server and he was a chef. After a few months they got married, and after a few years they decided to become restaurateurs. The duo first opened Orexi, a Greek and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Midlothian and, two weeks ago, Carytown Gyro at 3459 W. Cary St. in the former Doner Kebab location. “The concept [for Carytown Gyro] is simple: the same homemade food that we are known for,” says Angie. “We wanted to be in Carytown for years. I came here often as a child, and my husband is from Baghdad, so he loves the bustle of the city.” Expect authentic Mediterranean street food in the form of hand-stacked gyros, hand-rolled spanakopita, along with falafel and baklava from scratch. The casual eatery is adorned with comforting accents including brightly colored hanging lamps, and a cozy window seat facing Cary Street. Also, this picture of a gyro-inspired pizza left me staring at my phone for a minute, or two.

A Hunch It's Brunch

If you’ve bar-hopped in The Fan anytime in the past decade, chances are you wound up at Star-lite. Enjoy your last vodka shooter or Soble burger, because the 16-year-old restaurant is set to shut its doors Sept. 1. The space, owned by Rueger Restaurant Group — the folks behind Village Cafe, The Grill on Patterson, and Lunch and Supper — will be home to a new restaurant reflecting the Lunch and Supper brand set to open by January 2019. Shannon Conway, director of operations for Rueger, wouldn't reveal the name or food focus but hints, “We're paying homage to one of Richmond’s favorite mealtimes,” followed by “There will be eggs, for sure.” Hmm. Conway also says, “We are looking to get away from the bar atmosphere and offer more of a full-service, daytime concept.” Star-lite went through a rebranding in 2015 but struggled to break away from its established presence as a late-night watering hole. Conway warns folks, “One hundred percent you will not recognize what you see when it reopens — a complete face-lift.”

Happy Birthday, Napoleon

Napoleon has been staying busy in Richmond since his "Power and Splendor" exhibition opened at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and his birthday weekend won't be any different. On Sunday, Aug. 12, head to the VMFA with a friend for a BOGO ticket deal to the Napoleon exhibit, and while you're there enjoy some free ice cream from the gals at Charm School. I spy with my little eye Napoleon making cameo appearances all across town on Sunday: champagne brunch at The Jefferson Hotel from 10:30 a.m. to noon, a short stop at the farmers market at The Veil Brewing Co. from 1 to 1:45 p.m., the VMFA from 2 to 4 p.m., and then Charm School from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (News release)

