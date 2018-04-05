Richmond Food News: Week of April 2-6

× Expand Enjoy treats like this at Ardent Craft Ales as part of the fourth annual Swine & Brine. (Photo courtesy Mike Lee)

As sexual harassment allegations and lawsuits against chefs within the restaurant industry continue to hit the headlines, I want to address some things and suggest some remedies. I worked as a server for five years, and I’ve witnessed harassment often. It’s not always sexual, it’s not always blatant, but it’s frequent. It comes from supervisors, it comes from fellow staff members and, most frequently, in my experience, from customers.

During my first serving job, my drunken boss asked me for a ride home. I felt pressured, as though I didn’t have a choice. I remember when he leaned across the seat and kissed me on the cheek to “thank” me. My body recoiled. I couldn’t wait for him to leave so I could wipe away the wet imprint of his lips on my face. But he was my boss, and it was my job, right?

Then there was the customer who kept telling me his hotel was close by and that I sure would look pretty in his king-sized bed. I felt his eyes watching me every time I walked away. The other men at the table laughed at his comments, boosting his ego and egging him on. But I needed the money and it was my job, right?

Or there was the customer near the bar who said, “Hey, honey, can you do a trick for me, a little spin?” mocking me like I was a dog. When I said, “Sir, you’re bothering me,” in an attempt to let him know that I felt uncomfortable, he reacted with a series of belittling statements: “You know how much money I’m spending here tonight?” and then “You’re going to be a server the rest of your life,” followed by “Should we take this out to the parking lot?” A grown man acted that way, because he thought it was OK. I could’ve been his daughter. But nobody told him he was in the wrong after I told my young manager what transpired. The manager even rewarded the customer with a round of drinks. I walked around thinking my job was on the line, fighting back tears while the customer glared at me. But it was my job, right?

The bottom line? It’s about respect. The respect begins with customers, travels to co-workers, kitchen staff and ends at the top of the totem pole with management and owners. Restaurants often view servers as disposable, while chefs are put on a pedestal because high-quality talent is more difficult to come by.

If restaurants don’t draw the explicit line between what is appropriate and what isn’t, harassment will continue. Restaurants must create an inclusive environment where all employees feel safe and comfortable. Management needs to step in and not dismiss issues because inappropriate behavior is “part of the culture” or they don’t want to deal with it. Open your eyes, pay attention, take it seriously. If people don’t feel comfortable coming forward, they won’t, and nothing will change. Explore ways to open avenues of communication, check in regularly with employees, and use a progressive code system when customers start getting out of line.

Being disrespected is not my job — or any other employee’s.

Back in early November, Richmond magazine freelancer Robey Martin wrote this piece on harassment in the restaurant industry, which includes how certain Richmond restaurants are tackling the issue and a list of suggestions from an employment lawyer.

If you have a Richmond restaurant industry story on how an organization implemented changes for their management team, staff and customers when it came to dealing with any form of harassment, please contact me at eileenm@richmag.com for a future story. If you have filed an EEOC complaint or civil suit related to sexual harassment in the Richmond restaurant industry or a criminal complaint related to sexual assault in the Richmond restaurant industry and want to share your story, email me at eileenm@richmag.com or call 804-355-0111, ext. 327. If you would like to share something with us off the record, please reach out as well.

Back to the week's food and drink news ...

Here, Piggy Piggy

Ardent Craft Ales hosts the fourth annual Swine & Brine bash Saturday, April 7, from noon to 6 p.m. in celebration of local porky treats. ZZQ is dishing out pulled-pork sliders and fried jalapeno mac and cheese balls (holy moly); Rappahannock River Oysters is serving up crab cakes, fried-oyster tacos and some briny delights; The Roosevelt offers spicy smoked sausage sandwiches; Postbellum will have pork bao buns; Lucy’s offers loaded nachos (vegetarian option available); Saison slings a queso fundido sausage on a bun; and Nightingale will bring their ice cream sandwiches. Oh, and there will be 14 beers on tap from Ardent, as well as cider from Blue Bee and Zardetto Prosecco. Come hungry and thirsty, leave happy and full.

Don’t Worry, Beer Happy

It seems you can’t escape it (and why would you want to?), but it’s a beer takeover this weekend. National Beer Day is Saturday, April 7, celebrating the 21st Amendment ending Prohibition. Drink up, Richmond — apparently this day exists because one of our own (a Richmonder) proposed there should be a holiday dedicated to brews. Gov. Terry McAuliffe made it an official holiday in Virginia two years ago, and last year Virginia Rep. Dave Brat took it to the fellas in Congress and it passed at the national level. Find a truckload of beer-y events below.

We Heart Beer

Also April 7, head over to Sports Backers Stadium for the third annual I Heart Carytown Craft Beer Festival in honor of our beloved shopping and dining district. Expect live music, a “mini-Carytown” featuring vendors and food trucks, and plenty of craft beers on tap. The Richmond Kickers face the New York Red Bulls at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include entry, admission to the game and a drink ticket.

Carytown (Ex)changes

Speaking of Carytown, there are changes afoot at the nearly vacant Richmond Shopping Center and its shuttered Martin’s. The plan is for commercial redevelopment of the entire shopping center, to be named the Carytown Exchange, which currently includes Carytown Burgers & Fries, a 20-year-old staple in the area. The burger joint is currently housed in a historic building called the toll taker’s house that dates back more than 200 years. Details about the redevelopment are still to be revealed, but Carytown Burgers & Fries announced that the restaurant will stay in the current location until October. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Spring Restaurant Week

Looking to try some new restaurants and not break the bank? The spring edition of Richmond Restaurant Week, April 23-28, is the perfect opportunity to expand your local culinary horizon. More than 30 participating restaurants will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu for just under $30 a person, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local hunger-relief charity FeedMore. Restaurants making their Restaurant Week debut include Belle (formerly Belle & James), Brenner Pass, Casa Italiana and The Savory Grain. Jami Bohdan, owner of The Savory Grain, says she is excited to be a part of an event that benefits Richmond. “The event has a waiting list, so we’re honored to have been chosen to participate,” she says. “It’s also an awesome way for us to showcase the great changes we’ve made in our kitchen in the past couple of years.” The RTD has the full list of participating restaurants.

Cheers to the Champs

On Tuesday, Harydwood came away with top honors in Garden & Gun magazine’s Southern Craft Brewery Bracket, a March Madness-inspired competition, beating out 32 breweries in the South for the No. 1 spot. Hardywood's West Creek grand opening is Friday through Sunday. (Richmond magazine)

Cocktail Menus With Flair

At several Richmond watering holes, cocktail lists have become illustrative and informative tools for both guests and bartenders. We spoke with the folks behind Little Nickel, Tazza Kitchen and Rogue about the inspiration behind their creative cocktail menus. (Richmond magazine)

New Kids on the Block

It seems the 400 block of East Grace is getting some new neighbors. KuRu Ethiopian Bistro, located at 415 E. Grace St., opened about six weeks ago and is dishing out authentic Ethiopian food with a focus on fresh vegetables and meats. Next door, NuVegan Café, a family-owned restaurant with locations in D.C. and Maryland, posted a "Hiring" sign. NuVegan’s menu is, you guessed it, strictly vegan and focuses on bringing some soul to the vegan world. Expect homey items such as vegan fried steak, vegan lasagna and vegan crab cakes. The location (opening date still TBD) will serve lunch, dinner and brunch.

Cha Cha’s Rebrand

Cha Cha’s Cantina owner David Bass announced via news release that the restaurant is rebranding to Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen and Bar beginning May 1. The restaurant will roll out a new Southwestern-inspired menu and new libations and offer lunch, dinner and brunch. If you were a fan of the Society Social Club at Cha Cha’s, a popular late-night destination downtown, I am the bearer of bad news — bust out your dancing moves soon, because the club closes April 28.

We Are Family

Trapezium Brewing in Petersburg has a sister brewery, and now their brews have made their way to Richmond. Welcome Beale’s Brewing, the only brewery in Bedford (two and a half hours west), founded last year. Their flagship brew, Beale’s Gold, a crisp and full-bodied lager in adorable stubby bottles, is the first to hit Richmond, but more options will be available soon, including their silver hefeweizen, according to owner Dave McCormack. Beale’s Gold is currently available in Shields Market, Union Market, Ellwood Thompson’s and some Krogers, and can be found on draft at Fat Dragon, Lunch and Supper, The HofGarden, and more. (News release)

