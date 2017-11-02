An Industry Like No Other

× Expand Illustration by Adrian Walker Brown

I was a sports-bar bartender in Richmond in my early 20s. It seemed like a good gig back in 2001. My "promotion" from server to bartender afforded me more cash to supplement my day job and peck away at my student loans. At the end of each shift, a manager would take the bartender into the back office and "cash out" his or her drawer — reconciling sales and tips.

Bars being bars, there were some very late nights. My last late night involved cashing out and being trapped in the office with a suddenly very aggressive male manager who stated he would tell his boss that I wasn't doing my job if I didn't stay in the office with him longer. There was a bunch of grabbing — he pushed me against the desk and tried to smash his face on me. There was a lot of "you look good" talk, more grabbing and telling me how fun it would be if we "did it" in the management office.

I went to pieces — tears, heaving. My reaction, no doubt, arrested his momentum. I bolted as soon as I saw an opportunity and didn't even cash out. My fear was he’d follow me home. I drove around my neighborhood six or seven times, going down different blocks each time, before I parked at my house.

I didn't go to work the next night. When I called to quit and explain why to the bar's manager, I was laughed at and told that if I wasn't able to handle the heat, I should stay out of the kitchen. The restaurant shut down a few months later without telling its employees. I heard staff showed up to work to find the doors locked and chained.

When the chef John Besh scandal hit the news early last week in New Orleans, and then the story involving chef Cosmo Goss in Chicago followed, my memories of that sports bar back office resurfaced, and I wanted to write a story to learn what we're doing about harassment here in Richmond's restaurants. (Full disclosure: I work in employment now for Remx Specialty Staffing, a national employment firm.)

The service industry is unlike any other work. Long hours with few breaks. Hot kitchens, close quarters, testy customers and constant pressure. The norm is late nights, late mornings and, in some instances, drugs and alcohol. Coworkers become family and represent security. The work, to outsiders, is often viewed as a stepping stone to somewhere else as opposed to a career. With its low pay scale, turnover is frequent, and keeping employees long term is a daily uphill battle for management and owners.

Michelle Williams, who opened her first restaurant at 21 and now co-owns eight restaurants with the Richmond Restaurant Group, says her company has an explicit anti-harassment policy in its employee handbook. "Most of my employees are in their own little cocoons,” she says. "The Hill [Cafe] staff works with each other and are friends outside of work. I have a lot of both genders on both sides of the house. If an issue did come up, they and we'd be quick to address it."

"I think people are hesitant to speak out about their employment practices here [in Richmond] because they are afraid of stirring up something. Like, what if there is an issue and they didn't know?” Williams adds.

Rebecca Royals, founding member of the employment law firm Butler Royals, says, “I think [within] that industry, those employees are vulnerable. It seems to be a transient group, especially with how vibrant our restaurant scene has gotten.” Royals adds that as more people feel safer to bring issues to light, allegations are growing in a group that historically hasn’t had as much protection.

Chris Tsui, president of EAT Restaurant Partners, encouraged me to talk to his staff members about his restaurant group’s culture when I reached out to him. "It certainly happens in kitchens. People are kidding around, and someone may say something — it's close quarters. But we have a zero-tolerance policy. We don't foster or encourage that type of environment. Also, Richmond is a small community. If this type of thing is happening in a kitchen, people aren't going to work there,” Tsui says.

Martha Looney, EAT’s management development director, reinforced the restaurant group’s human resource policies when she came on board a year ago. “I have as many fail-safes in place as I can — we have roundtables, anonymous surveys, open discussions,” she says. “My biggest concern is that everyone feels safe coming to work, that they feel comfortable. And we are not perfect. Things fall through the cracks, but we keep multiple lines of open communication to catch all that we can.”