Mardi Gras Hits Rapp Session Tomorrow

× Expand Starting tomorrow at 3 p.m., expect this scene to include beads and flashes of green, gold and purple. (Photo by Jay Paul)

For some of us, Fat Tuesday indulgence admittedly feels like an everyday occurrence. But at least this week, Rapp Session is giving us an excuse to dive into the rich, fried, fatty and festive foods of Mardi Gras as early as Friday, all the way through next Wednesday.

It started with a craving for gumbo. Co-owner Travis Croxton had been wanting the stew and knew Mardi Gras was just around the corner. "He's been talking about gumbo for a month now," laughs Danielle DiBlasio, manager of both Rapp Session and Rappahannock. "What a good excuse to have it!"

Beginning each day at 3 p.m., tomorrow through next Wednesday, Rapp Session will offer a menu inspired by the Big Easy's big holiday, complete with thematic menu, hurricanes and New Orleans beer on special, iconic baked goods, beads, feathers, and purple, green and gold all over the place.

The team's bringing in 60 pounds of fresh crawfish, which you can order in one-pound increments with potatoes, Surry sausage, peppers, beer and creole spice for $26. "We're hoping that'll last us through Wednesday," DiBlasio says.

There won't be oysters shipped in from the Gulf, but there will be Rappahannock's new oyster, the Rochambeau, which is similar to the York oyster but sourced from a different farm along the York River. Find those in Rockefeller form at $14 for a half dozen. Chefs Dylan Fultineer and Jeremy Dutra will also be whipping up oyster pie with creamed chard, guanciale, Grana Padano and biscuits ($9); red beans and rice with ample bacon ($8); muffuletta, mortadella and capicola sandwiches topped with radish, olive tapenade and garlic butter on focaccia ($14); oyster po' boys with cabbage slaw and slathered with orange-and-creole-spice mustard on bolillo ($14); oxtail-and-shrimp gumbo with okra and rice ($16); and collard greens with ham hock ($6).

Pastry chef Danielle Westbrook will be baking up specials including king cakes, which you'll find at the oyster saloon on Monday and Tuesday only (and no, they're not available whole or by special order).

Lastly, what would a Mardi Gras celebration be without libations? Find drink specials from open to close: $4 bottles of Abita Purple Haze, Abita Turbo Dog and Dixie Brewing Blackened Voodoo Lager, plus $7 sazeracs, Vieux Carré cocktails and hurricanes. Sunday through Wednesday, catch those beers for $3 and the cocktails for $6 during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

For Rapp Session's morning purists, find breakfast and weekend brunch menus unchanged.

Rapp Session is located downtown at 318 E. Grace St.