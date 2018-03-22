Photos: The 2018 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo

×

Back Pocket Provisions: Stemming from a “bloody family,” the brother-and-sister duo behind the mix said they started concocting Bloody Mary recipes at home and realized they were on to something. Three years later, they’ve partnered with farmers all across Virginia to use local tomatoes, and the mix is available in three different flavors including the Bloody Brilliant (classic), Bloody Baja (perfect for Bloody Marias) and Bloody Bangkok.