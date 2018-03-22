Photos: The 2018 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo

Virginia's purveyors gather to serve up the best the state has to offer | Photos by Eileen Mellon

On a snowy Wednesday, March 21 (apparently the second day of spring), I attended the Virginia Food and Beverage Expo at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, a culmination of purveyors serving up the best food and drink that Virginia has to offer. I left with a full belly and a happy heart. Here's some highlights from the event: 

