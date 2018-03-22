Photos: The 2018 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo

On a snowy Wednesday, March 21 (apparently the second day of spring), I attended the Virginia Food and Beverage Expo at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, a culmination of purveyors serving up the best food and drink that Virginia has to offer. I left with a full belly and a happy heart. Here's some highlights from the event:
Big Island Aquaculture Oysters: Juicy, salty and a tad sweet with a buttery finish, these oysters hit on all the flavors that I seek when throwing one back. The oysters are farm-raised in floating cages, eliminating sand and grit, and it's clear why these are considered the “quintessential oyster.”
Back Creek Farms: I tried the brandy barrel-aged pure maple syrup, and my first thought was to grab the bottle and drink it. Out of Highland County, the syrup is made in small batches over wood fires, which creates a subtle yet rich and distinctive smoky flavor. They also make bourbon barrel-aged syrup, coffee amaretto syrup, elderberry syrup and more.
Birdie’s Pimento Cheese: When I tried the cream cheese and black pepper pimento, I almost felt ashamed that, despite growing up in Virginia, I usually don’t seek out pimento cheese. Well, Birdie’s, you have opened up my eyes. The classic will delight any Southerner, but there are also playful twists including garlic Parmesan, jalapeno and olive.
Hummingbird Gardens: Based out of Richmond, Hummingbird Gardens won the Best New Product award for their Rose Chili Salt. Owner Amanda Montgomery got creative with leftover basil and lemon from a harvest, and she’s now an official culinary herb salt producer. Hummingbird offers Garlic and Chive and Rosemary and Thyme flavors as well.
Red Mushroom Kombucha: I have faith that Red Mushroom, based out of Norfolk, can convert a kombucha hater into a lover. Although it still packs a tangy punch, their flavors are more subtle than most kombuchas, offering a delightfully crisp and refreshing taste. Flavors include Naked, Ginger Beach, Pineapple Chai, Hibiscus, BluRoo and more.
Back Pocket Provisions: Stemming from a “bloody family,” the brother-and-sister duo behind the mix said they started concocting Bloody Mary recipes at home and realized they were on to something. Three years later, they’ve partnered with farmers all across Virginia to use local tomatoes, and the mix is available in three different flavors including the Bloody Brilliant (classic), Bloody Baja (perfect for Bloody Marias) and Bloody Bangkok.
Red Root & Co.: Corey MacDonald, owner and certified herbalist, took her passion for botanicals and handcrafted small batches of shrubs, tonics, syrups and bitters, which won her Best New Food at the expo for her Heirloom Garlic Oxymel. The herbal infusions are made using ingredients directly from the garden and provide an innovative and healthy way to enhance drinks, roasted veggies, fries, fish and more.
No Bull Burgers: These hand-crafted gourmet veggie burgers are not only healthy, they taste delicious. The Charlottesville-based company focuses on high protein and high flavor. The burgers currently come in a classic flavor, savory mushroom and roasted garlic, sun-dried tomato and spinach, and mama mia spicy Italian.
Homestead Creamery: If you’ve gone shopping at Kroger, you’ve probably seen Homestead Creamery products. What you may not have seen is their Golden Milk, which had its grand reveal at the expo and won Homestead Best New Beverage of the Year. The milk is made using eggs, turmeric and ginger, which create a creamy, unique, chai-esque flavor.
Edwards Virginia Smokehouse: Their country ham is decadent and salty, with a distinctive smoky finish. Over 90 years ago, S. Wallace Edwards started selling ham biscuits on the Jamestown-Scotland ferry and soon realized that they were a hit.
Mielata: This product is made using only two ingredients, organic honey and organic fruit. The result is a sweet honey souffle that can be added to toast, crepes, desserts and more. Currently flavors include orange, raspberry, pure honey and lemon.
Jovian Pantry: They strive to make it easy on the consumer and provide healthy, MSG- and gluten-free products that can enhance and add flavor to your cooking adventures. The Pho Spice Sachet has all the herbs and spices needed to craft an authentic pho (simply add meat and broth), and the spice packets pair well with chicken, seafood or beef.
Hudson Henry Granola: Small-batch granola out of Palmyra that is made using olive oil and coconut oil, which creates a subtle crispness and an added touch of flavor. Available at Whole Foods, Stella’s Grocery and Union Market, flavors include pistachio, almonds and coconut, maple and walnut, and pecan and chocolate.
Vegtabowl Foods: When owners Harry and Ebony Wyatt struggled to find a quality selection of vegetarian food options, they took matters into their own hands. The bowls are crafted to provide easy access to hearty vegan and vegetarian food, and a crowd-favorite is the vegan Carolina-style BBQ chicken.