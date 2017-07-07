Fiesta Forever

Experience the cuisine and culture of a smorgasbord of Latin nations during the first annual Latin RVA Restaurant Week, taking place Aug. 14-20.

The event is a cooperative effort between two local radio stations serving the Hispanic community, MAXIMA 1320 AM and ACTIVA 1480 AM, who plan to bring exposure to as many of Richmond's Latin restaurants as possible.

Bianca Guerrero, marketing and promotions manager at TBLC Media, the largest Hispanic radio network in the Southeast and the stations' parent company, was inspired by the recent success of Richmond Black Restaurant Week and its exploration of culture through food and decided to pitch the idea for a Latin-focused event.

“There [aren't] many festivals around the Richmond area that celebrate Hispanic or Latino heritage, and there needs to be more,” says Guerrero. “I wanted to do something that would expose who Latinos are and have people who have never tried the Hispanic food in Richmond give it a try.”

The week will showcase some of the most popular flavors of Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Brazil, among many more cultures’ cuisines. Organizers have asked participating restaurants to create special menus for lunch, dinner and happy hours, ideally serving something different every day of the week.

The list of participating restaurants currently includes Anton’s Chicken Peruvian Cuisine, Lu Delícias and Cantinho Do Brasil - Brazilian Grill, Carena's Jamaican Grille, La Sabrosita Bakery, Mi Hacienda, Plaza Azteca and Taqueria Panchito. Sponsors thus far are Absolute Stone Design, Hamburger's Party Rentals, La Sabrosita Bakery and Plaza Azteca.

With more than a month until the start of the inaugural Latin RVA Restaurant week, organizers are still looking to add more restaurants and sponsors to join them in supporting and celebrating Latin culture in Richmond.

“I know that this event will grow to be one of the biggest Richmond restaurant weeks because of the immense population of Hispanics in the area,” says Guerrero. “Plus, if there is anything that unites people of all races and backgrounds, it’s food.”

The first Latin RVA Restaurant Week runs Monday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 20. For more information, including a full list of participating restaurants, visit Latin RVA Restaurant Week on Facebook.