A Provisional Departure

A little shock rolled through the Richmond eating scene this morning as JM Stock Provisions (1531 W. Main St.) announced its closing. This affects the store's Richmond retail operations only; its flagship store in Charlottesville will remain open.

According to partner James Lum III, “We are closing the Richmond store but are exploring other options to better suit and expand our wholesale operations.”

For lovers of their Meat Club, have no fear: The weekly meat subscription service will continue with scheduled pick-up windows available at venues like The Veil Brewing Co. and Sub Rosa Bakery.

In the meantime, pop on over as they work to liquidate their store filled with all manner of good things to eat and drink until the lights go out on Aug. 27.