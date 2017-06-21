Idle Hands Gets Busy on Strawberry Street

× Expand Photo courtesy Idle Hands Bread Company, via Facebook

Success can be a double-edged sword.

Take Idle Hands Bakery. The Jackson Ward bakery quickly became an RVA favorite, but its existing ovens simply weren’t able to meet increasing demand. A GoFundMe campaign quickly raised the money needed for new ovens, at least new to them — specifically, quadruple-decker stone-hearth ovens from Albemarle Baking Company in Charlottesville.

The successful GoFundMe led to another problem: Their space in Jackson Ward simply wasn’t up to the task electrically, and it wasn’t connected to a natural gas supply. The hunt was on for new digs.

The space at 407 Strawberry St. fit the ticket. This time, with the right utilities for his needs, owner Jay Metzler wants to open sometime in August. As a bonus, much of the existing restaurant equipment in the space, the former Strawberry Wok and Sushi, may be repurposed. The refrigerated display case might be the future home to cakes and pies, something they couldn’t offer at their Jackson Ward location. Even the deep fryer might see some action in creating deliciousness. There may also be some space for tables and chairs in case there are any items that simply can’t wait for you to get home.

The residents of downtown and North Side need not worry: The Jackson Ward location will remain open, continuing to offer pastries and daily bread.

Idle Hands Bakery's new location is set to open in August at 407 Strawberry St. in The Fan.