Cheers to the Champs

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery continues to make a splash in the craft beer community. Today Garden & Gun announced Hardywood beat Scofflaw Brewing, out of Atlanta, for the No. 1 spot in the magazine's Southern Craft Brewery Bracket.

The March Madness-inspired competition featured 32 small breweries from across the South and pitted them against each other through a series of online votes. The only other Virginia brewery in the competition was Richmond's The Veil Brewing Co., which lost to Scofflaw in the first round of voting.

