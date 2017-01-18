Last week, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery announced "Family Tree,” the brewery's new beer club and subscription service. The first of its kind in Richmond, the club will be comprised of four seasonal packages with three highly sought-after beers in each box, along with member perks like special events and other limited-release brews. Interest in the club nearly crashed the brewery's website, so stay tuned to Hardywood's Facebook page today at 2 p.m. for a ticket sales announcement.

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on Ruse, here’s your chance. All 100 members of the club — move fast on that signup when you can — will receive this 2016 World Beer Cup bronze medalist in the first package, to be released Feb. 4.

Before you think, “Whoa, $295 per year is a little pricey,” let me break it down for you: In California, The Rare Barrel’s beer subscription, Ambassadors of Sour, sets you back around $300; that membership includes 10 beers, a discount to the brewery, prime ability to purchase releases, plus glassware and a growler. In Florida at Cigar City Brewing, the El Catador Club runs $150 for five barrel-aged releases along with a discount at the brewery, but the brewery is promising more than 15 bottle releases for this year (it allowed its members double that allocation a few years back) along with other discounts, perks and member-only events. The Bruery, also in California, has had such success with its affiliate clubs that it now offers three levels for your subscribing pleasure: All three Societies — Reserve, Preservation and the invitation-only Hoarder — give constituents exclusive access to certain beers, though the subscriber at the top tier gets the most exclusive access, beer and discounts. Pricing ranges from $67.50 for 12 beers to $695.

Is being in one of these clubs worth the perks? If you're a beer fan, it would seem so. Each of these breweries' memberships are sold-out, with a lengthy waiting list.

The “beer club subscription” model, however, is new to Richmond. The closest we previously had is Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg, where the Horizon Society membership grants subscribers 15 bottles of beer, split between public and exclusive releases, and a member-exclusive merchandise item. The cost? $150. Keep your eyes on that Hardywood page.