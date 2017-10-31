Make Way for Treats

Tarrant's Cafe is featuring ghoulish drinks for the holiday and pizza deals tonight. (Photo courtesy Tarrant's Cafe)
Whether you're a pint-sized trick-or-treater or a pint-swilling goblin, there are lots of festive places in Richmond to snag your favorite bite-sized candy bar or even a swig of tequila while donning a scary, funny or racy disguise today.
- Child-friendly venues include Bethany Place Baptist Church’s (1501 S. Providence Road) Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. with free food, music, a cake walk, hayride, family photo booth, apple bobbing and, of course, candy as well as a food allergy-friendly Teal Pumpkin Trunk.
- Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan's 12th Annual Community Harvest Festival at the VCU Siegel Center (1200 W. Broad St.) runs from 6 to 8 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult at this free event. Attendees are invited to dress up in their favorite costume and come trick or treat. There will be a photo booth, face painting, pizza, games and more activities.
- A Day of the Dead-tinged celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. with traditional Mexican food means a chance to see an authentic Dia De Los Muertos altar adorned with calacas and calaveras, whimsically decorated skeletons and skulls, representing deceased ancestors at La Milpa (6925 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield)
- Taco Tuesday continues at Boogaloos Bar & Grill (210 W. Brookland Park Blvd.) this evening. And then from 8 p.m. on, there is an adult Halloween mixer featuring food, drinks and prizes for best costumes without masks.
- Tarrant’s Cafe (1 W. Broad St.) and Tarrant's West (11129 Three Chopt Road) are offering a large two-topping pizza and 12 wings for $15.95. Those handing out candy at their door can take advantage of the offer, too, as it is good for delivery, pickup or dine-in all day. Tarrant's is also offering a bottle of house wine or growler for $10, delivery only.
- Little Saint (2901 Park Ave.) will host a Punk-in-Party in their parking lot with $2 Poison Punch, a costume contest for pups and their humans, local pumpkin brews, and snacks for people and pups. This is a dog-friendly event with spooky punk, rockabilly and rock music playing in the lot from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring $5 vegan chili dogs, free pumpkin snacks, and local brews inside and outside.
- Max’s on Broad (305 Brook Road) is offering a refugee for anyone not into the festivities with usual dinner service upstairs and fun, spooky drinks. They’re holding an Instagram costume contest at the bar with a $200 gift card prize. Enjoy $2 Morgue-a-Ritas cocktails from the frozen drink machine and upscale spooky cocktails like Mr. Hyde Potion for $8.
- Cha Cha’s Cantina (1419 E. Cary St.) celebrates All Hallows’ Eve with a menu of Taco Tuesday specials, music, candy and cocktails.
- Flappers are welcome at Grandstaff & Stein speakeasy's (2113 E. Main St.) Prohibition-themed Homemade Halloween costume party from 9 p.m. to midnight. Those who don costumes inspired by the 1920s — including bat, witch, pumpkin, skeleton and ghost ensembles — will be rewarded with treats.