Make Way for Treats

× Expand Tarrant's Cafe is featuring ghoulish drinks for the holiday and pizza deals tonight. (Photo courtesy Tarrant's Cafe)

Whether you're a pint-sized trick-or-treater or a pint-swilling goblin, there are lots of festive places in Richmond to snag your favorite bite-sized candy bar or even a swig of tequila while donning a scary, funny or racy disguise today.