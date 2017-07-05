Gluten-Freedom

× Expand Photo by Teamjackson/iStockphoto

Being gluten intolerant can be a lonely road: conflicting information, untested recipes that don’t end up looking as good as the pictures ... not to mention expensive products that don’t quite live up to the hype on the packaging.

This summer you might get a little help — and meet a few neighbors along the way. Gluten Free & More magazine is hitting the road for the fourth year in a row, and, for the first time, its Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest is headed to RVA.

Hitting the Greater Richmond Convention Center August 26 and 27, the festival offers lifestyle lectures and cooking demos geared for those new to gluten-free living all the way up to those who have been doing it for years. And don’t forget to get your complimentary tote bag when you arrive; with it you’ll be able to stock up on samples from national and local producers of gluten-free goods — a great way to figure out what products really do live up to the hype.

If you can’t wait till August for your gluten-free fix, make a beeline over to Newfound Gathering Place & Eatery, formerly Ashland Coffee & Tea. According to new co-owner Gian Pimpinella, “over 90 percent” of their breads, pastries and bagels are gluten-free. So rush on over, grab a cuppa and indulge in some tasty gluten-free treats. And with live music shows most Saturday nights, maybe you’ll even meet a few new friends.

Tickets for the Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest are $15 for a single day and $25 for both days. Newfound Gathering Place & Eatery is located at 100 N. Railroad Ave. in Ashland.