Sure, beer is great on its own, but add a beer garden, and now we're talking.

Later this summer Midlothian residents and visitors alike can enjoy a wide selection of beer and wine, all the better for washing down a variety of locally made sausage at Fest, the new restaurant and beer garden from the owners of Capital Ale House.

Opening at the Woodlake Commons Shopping Center for lunch and dinner, the new concept will span around 2,000 square feet, allowing space for up to 150 guests throughout its indoor seating and bar, as well as the large outdoor "biergarten" dining area.

The inspiration for Fest struck when the Ale House team were themselves struck by the design and concept of the beer gardens found in Germany and throughout Europe. But the décor of Fest won’t be one that can be found in Germany; instead, it's more closely inspired by downtown Richmond.

“The atmosphere is going to be laid-back: no servers in traditional German attire," says Matthew Simmons, president of Ale House Holdings and one of the owners of Fest. "Instead, you will see T-shirts and jeans, but of course we will have large beers on the table.”

Fest won’t just be Americanizing the ambiance of a beer garden, but the menu as well. The restaurant plans to feature cheese plates, charcuterie and its "Fest Brand" sausages plus lighter plates like salads. You'll also find starters such as the famous giant Bavarian pretzel already sold at Capital Ale House locations.

Customers are encouraged to bring their favorite stein and have Fest pour up craft brews made here in Richmond and around the state, in addition to German, Polish and other European beer in a variety of sizes — including a one-liter stein. Wine and other nonalcoholic beverages (think: draft root beer) will also be served.

Prefer to dine at home? Simmons and co. have that covered, too. “We will also be offering a custom sausage feast,” he adds. “It’s similar to a butcher’s case, where a customer picks out an assortment of our sausages and sauerkraut, along with some lighter fare, to create their own feast.” Custom feasts will be prepared and packaged in-house, and can be paired with Fest’s selection of craft beers and growlers to go.

Fest is set to open in late summer at 7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, with daily hours from 11 a.m. to midnight. To stay up to date on the opening and upcoming events, follow Fest on Instagram and Twitter.