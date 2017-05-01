Unusual Suspects

× Expand 1. Powhatan Farmer’s Market, 2. Birdhouse Market, 3. The Market at Magnolia Green (Illustrations from Thinkstock; click top-right corner to expand)

What are the choices for a farmers-market fan who doesn’t want to fight over the last pasture pork at the region’s larger markets? This year, Richmond’s home to a number of hidden gems, new-to-the-neighborhood events and unconventional ways to eat the season.

1. Powhatan Farmer’s Market

This season, Powhatan Farmer’s Market — now in its seventh year — moves to Westchester Commons, the massive shopping center at the junction of 288 and Midlothian Turnpike. India Cox of Casselmonte Farms, the herb farm that puts the ginger in Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout, works as the market’s manager and says this year’s event includes around 25 vendors each Thursday. In addition to farm goods, there are several artisan vendors, including Millstone Pottery. Given the new location, I’m betting they’ll see some serious crowds this season running May 4 to Oct. 26. See for yourself, and tell me I’m wrong.

2. Birdhouse Market

Birdhouse Market was homeless after William Byrd House closed in late 2015, but the market found a new home behind the Randolph Community Center, and is now surrounded by fun for the family — playgrounds, the pool, ball fields — as it offers products from Amy’s Garden, Tomten Farm, Nate’s Bagels, Bonnyclabber Cheese and more. This market takes SNAP, Virginia’s food-stamp program. It’s also on the 3-4 Robinson and 10 Riverview GRTC bus lines, so making it there on Tuesdays between May 2 and Nov. 7, even without a car, is possible.

3. The Market at Magnolia Green

Saturdays The Market at Magnolia Green, embedded in a suburban housing development in Moseley, sits on Hull Street Road near Woodlake with a series of walking trails that include spaces for market stalls for farmers and artisans alike. This season, which runs May 6 through Oct. 28, includes roughly 20 vendors, plus family-friendly activities in partnership with Swift Creek YMCA, which will help folks work off goodies from Mrs. Yoder’s Donuts, one of the market’s top sellers.

Renew Richmond

Renew Richmond pop-up markets is giving Richmond 20 pounds of organic produce for $20 this season. Available at multiple locations throughout the region on different days of the week, find goods on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Nomad Deli on Brookland Park Boulevard; Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at Swansboro Baptist Church in South Side; and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Harding Street Urban Agriculture Center in Petersburg.