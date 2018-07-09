Photos: Diner en Blanc 2018

On Saturday, July 7, 1,200 people from across the region transformed the Boulevard from Kensington to Stuart avenues for the internationally known picnic Diner en Blanc, which was started in Paris 30 years ago.

Attendees, who paid $40 a ticket to participate and rode buses to the secret location, were required to sport their finest white attire. Tables were also dressed to impress — guests are encouraged to artistically decorate their tabletops, which they bring with them.

Sam Reed serenaded the crowd from the top of the steps in front of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and was joined by Reggie Pace of No BS! Brass Band. When the sun set, sparklers were lit in unison, and guests danced the night away.

Enjoy the event vicariously with the photos below. Look for more coverage later this week of the recipes made and eaten by guests.

A portion of this year's proceeds will go to Storefront for Community Design, event co-organizer Enjoli Moon says.