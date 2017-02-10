To Brunch Market, to Brunch Market

× Expand This Sunday, Brittanny Deraffele kicks off the her monthly Brunch Market series inside Lunch and Supper's new event space. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

If your typical Sunday activities already include brunch and some light shopping, this weekend — and one Sunday each month thereafter — is giving you an opportunity to combine the two. Bae Day Market began as a one-off event in December, but as organizer Brittanny Deraffele found, local makers and shoppers alike are clamoring for a pop-up in Scott's Addition, especially when food is involved. After the success of her holiday market, she's teaming up once again with Lunch and Supper to bring the neighborhood The Brunch Market, a monthly shopping- and brunch-focused event in the restaurant's new Urban Roost event space, which sits adjacent to the patio.

"I think it was kind of a happy accident with the Bae Day Market," Deraffele says. "We wanted to start it early enough that we could direct some of the regular Lunch and Supper customers who already come here for brunch. Like a 'Hey, you can skip the line and come get your biscuit sandwich over here and have a mimosa and shop while you do.'"

At this Sunday's Brunch Market you'll find more than a dozen vendors, including Superfun Yoga Pants, Ames' Hot Southern Honey, Naked Goat Soap Co., Indigo Therapeutic Massage, Butternut Press and Deraffele's own company, Brittanny Chanel Jewelry. There will also be music and a photo booth, and of course, brunch.

Those looking to sip and shop can enjoy a mimosa, beer or wine from the bar, and for the hungrier crowd, simply walk up to the food window for items such as sausage, egg and cheese biscuits; fried chicken biscuits with smoked pepper jack; specialty flatbreads; and sweet potato biscuits with Berkshire ham and honey butter. The Lunch and Supper kitchen will be serving up the fare under the direction of Stephen Deraffele, kitchen manager to Lunch and Supper and husband to Brittanny.

"When we started planning, we thought, 'OK, how do our very separate careers kind of work together?' And it just kind of fell into place," Brittanny says. "We said, 'We should totally do this.' We finally get to work together."

As the event heads into warmer weather, Deraffele hopes to expand the event onto the patio and include local farms and more food vendors in The Brunch Market's seller lineup, creating somewhat of a monthly farmers market in the space. Until then, stay cozy in Lunch and Supper's new industrial setup and warm yourself with a biscuit or two.

Catch the first Brunch Market this Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lunch and Supper's Urban Roost event space at 3023 W. Marshall St.