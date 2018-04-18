× 1 of 4 Expand A Taste of Brookland Park hopes to draw people from all areas of the city. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 4 Expand Brookland Park Boulevard celebrated 100 years of annexation by the city of Richmond in 2014. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 4 Expand Nomad Deli will participate in A Taste of Brookland Park on April 21. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 4 of 4 Expand Michaela's Quality Bake Shop has been open for eight years in the Brookland Park corridor. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

The Brookland Park corridor in Richmond's North Side has experienced many changes over the past 10 years, including an influx of restaurants that hope to revive the neighborhood's reputation as a "happening place." A Taste of Brookland Park, the first food festival sponsored by the Brookland Park Area Association, takes place on Saturday, April 21, from noon to 5 p.m. in celebration of the efforts by community members to promote a place of change and growth.

One of those members is Willie Hilliard, president of the Brookland Park Area Association since 2009 and a born-and-bred Brookland Park-ian, who wants to use the festival to highlight what the area is all about.

“This is a way for everyone to come out, meet each other and see what everyone has to offer,” says Hilliard. “Everyone can come together on a common goal and share differences. It’s been a nice turnaround from when people were guarded, now everyone is more open to the opportunities and possibilities to what the community can be.”

In the neighborhood's heyday, people strolled along the storefronts of Brookland Park Boulevard, saw films at the movie theater, rode in streetcars and danced in the nightclubs. However, abandoned stores and vacant properties eventually became a blight on the area, crime was rampant, and the corridor was viewed as an unsafe part of the city. Shops and businesses stagnated. Today, things are quite different.

“The area is kind of on the upswing now,” says Hilliard. "Gentrification is the big g-word now, but honestly, I look at it as the community going back to its origins. It was a mixed community years ago, and it's diverse now and blended in a nice, cohesive way. Everyone can feel like a part of the community. This food festival is just another way to do that.”

The outdoor food festival will feature Brookland Park restaurants such as Nomad Deli, Boogaloo’s, Your Sandwich Shop, Michaela’s Bakery, Black Hand Coffee and the Dixie Bell food truck, all of which plan to offer small plates for $3 to $5 to highlight their cuisine. Nomad Deli co-owner Sydney Tucker says it’s the perfect opportunity to show the community what Brookland Park is all about.

“I think a lot of people don’t know about the restaurants over here,” says Tucker. “Our regulars are our lifeblood, but now people can come out, get something very different from all the restaurants, and there’s a lot of variety. This will definitely bring some light to this area for the rest of Richmond. I’m really excited, I love it when we have people come, hang out and eat.”

Nomad plans to grill andouille sausage, Italian sausage and hotdogs with a variety of toppings including chili, sauerkraut, onions and peppers. They will also offer whole ribs, chicken and special “munchie boxes,” available for purchase inside the deli. Expect mini versions of shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles from Boogaloo’s, along with sweet treats like mini brownies, parfaits and shortcakes from Michaela’s Bake Shop, among many other dishes.

Michael Hatcher, owner of Michaela’s Bake Shop, opened his shop eight years ago, but he’s lived in Richmond his entire life. Hatcher’s first job was at the department store Thalhimer’s when he was 15 years old — his Thalhimer’s six-layer chocolate cake, a bestseller, is an ode to the past and the business where he got his start.

“We can carry on tradition,” says Hatcher. “[A Taste of Brookland Park is] good for the area and will help bring in traffic so people can see that tradition. Were still an up-and-growing area, but you can break the barrier, and potential customers can see what Brookland Park has to offer.”

The festival will feature two stages for live music performances and a sidewalk sale for local vendors. In conjunction with Earth Day, the Brookland Park Area Association plans to launch the Brookland Park Community Garden, an area along the corridor at Woodrow Avenue near Richmond Community High School intended to provide a space for neighborhood residents to plant fruits and vegetables.

“There’s been a lot of turnover, and we’ve worked hard to show everyone we're just as viable in the community,” says Hilliard. “In my vision, I would like to see it go back to the times when the community relied on the corridor, and these restaurants help. I’ve seen the strides over the years. No one thought that anyone cared, but now we all see differently, and we just keep persevering despite the odds of everyday living in this city.”