A Proscrastinator's Guide to July Fourth

× Expand Could have fooled us: This meatless "hot dog" is made of doughnuts and glazes. (Photo courtesy Sugar Shack)

Here it is, another Independence Day. And, once again, you have no clear plan for what to do. Without tickets to the game at the Diamond or the will to brave the crowds at Dogwood Dell, what are your choices? Well, here are a few options …

To Start the Day

Sugar Shack Donuts (1001 N. Lombardy) is serving up some amazing hamburgers and hot dogs. OK, they’re not real hamburgers and hot dogs. They’re not even savory. Nope, these doppelgängers are sweet pastries in disguise. The perfect thing to get you in the mood for the remainder of your day.

A Tuesday Brunch

Other than fast food, finding a meal out might be difficult with so many restaurants closed. One option is to pop over to Strawberry Street Cafe (421 Strawberry St.), where they’ll be dishing up eggs and all the typical boozy brunch beverages starting at 10 a.m.

Patriotic Brews

Breweries and taprooms aren’t always open on Tuesdays, but some will be, just for this holiday. Castleburg Brewery and Taproom (1626 Ownby Lane) will have free hot dogs (while supplies last) and red, white and blue beers from 1 to 9 p.m. Lickinghole Creek (4100 Knolls Point Drive, Goochland) will be dishing out live music from 2 to 5 p.m. along with award-winning beers. Over in Midlothian, you’ll find the Steam Bell Beer Works cookout (1717 Oak Lake Blvd.) with their craft beer, live music, and hot dogs from the Cajun/Creole eatery Rose & Eddie’s, starting at noon. And, of course, Hardywood will be celebrating Brewdependence Day with beers, food trucks and a spectacular view of the fireworks from the Diamond.

Prime Drinks and Prime Views

Or, watch the fireworks from the comfort of a rooftop bar. The HofGarden (2818 W. Broad.) will serve up tasty cocktails from 4 p.m. until closing, with live music and good food. Tickets are required ($5). On top of Quirk Hotel (201 W. Broad St.) you’ll find the Q Rooftop and the chance to escape the heat with some “boozy snow cones.”