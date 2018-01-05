2018 Elby Nominations Announced

The nominations are in for the seventh annual Elby Awards, hosted by Richmond magazine and honoring the stars of the region's dining industry. Sixty-five food writers, culinary instructors, dining event organizers, past Elby winners and industry professionals completed 2018 nomination surveys. The Elby awards, a sit-down dinner with the theme “Fancy Family Meal,” and after-party will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Train Shed at Main Street Station, with net proceeds benefiting three food-related nonprofit organizations.

2018 Elby Nominees

Winners from 2017 are not eligible in the same category in 2018. Some categories have more than four nominees because of ties.

Restaurant of the Year — Open a minimum of two years as of Nov. 1, 2017, this Richmond-region restaurant excels in cuisine, service, consistency, quality and atmosphere along with raising the profile of RVADine nationally. (2017 winner: L'Opossum)

2018’s nominees: Dinamo; Dutch & Company; Heritage; Lehja; Metzger Bar & Butchery; and The Roosevelt

Best New Restaurant — Opened between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2017, this Richmond-region restaurant has already established itself as a pacesetter, demonstrating both culinary prowess and promise. Service, innovation and ambiance should all be taken into consideration. (2017 winner: Nota Bene)

2018’s nominees: Brenner Pass; Flora; Little Saint; and Red Salt Chophouse and Sushi

Chef of the Year — A chef who has held a culinary leadership position for a minimum of five years as of Nov. 1, 2017; known for food artistry and excellent standards and serves as an inspiration to other food professionals (2017 winner: David Shannon of L'Opossum)

2018’s nominees: Jason Alley of Comfort/Pasture/Flora; Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass/Metzger Bar & Butchery/Chairlift; Sunny Baweja of Lehja; Walter Bundy of Shagbark; Lee Gregory of The Roosevelt/Southbound; and Joe Sparatta of Heritage/Southbound

Front-of-the-house Personality — Exclusive of chefs and owners, this team member is an individual who is integral to the success and hospitality of the restaurant. (2017 winner: Michael Smith of Laura Lee's)

2018’s nominees: Justin Ayotte of Saison; Beth Dixon of Pasture; Michael Verner of Heritage; LaJoy Smith of Mama J’s; and Patti Wright of Pop’s Market on Grace

Brewery of the Year — This brewery in the Richmond region produces outstanding product and has knowledgeable staff. (2017 winner: Triple Crossing)

2018’s nominees: The Answer Brewpub; Ardent Craft Ales; Hardywood Park Craft Brewery; and The Veil Brewing Co.

Beverage Program of the Year — This establishment must have clarity and originality in its overall beverage program, which also best suits the restaurant's style and cuisine, and a knowledgeable staff. (New category)

2018’s nominees: Brenner Pass; Saison; Secco Wine Bar; The Rogue Gentlemen; and The Roosevelt

Local Producer OR Product of the Year — An institution providing a high-quality fresh ingredient(s) or particular product for Richmond-area restaurants and/or markets (2017 Producer: Tomten Farm; 2017 Product: Reservoir Distillery)

2018’s nominees: Autumn Olive Farms; James River Distillery; Manakintowne Specialty Growers; Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches; Village Garden RVA; and Victory Farms

Restaurateur of the Year — Owner(s) of one or multiple restaurants who is supportive and encouraging of staff, looks for ways to consistently improve, and is known as a creative leader in the industry

2018’s nominees: Jason Alley & Michele Jones; Brittanny Anderson; Johnny Giavos; Kendra Feather; and Jared Golden & Michelle Williams

Promoter of Sustainability — An individual or restaurant that sees the big picture and has policies, practices and procedures in place to conserve and protect natural environments (New category)

2018’s nominees: The Daily Kitchen & Bar; Ellwood Thompson’s; Heritage; Rappahannock; and Shagbark

Global-dining Experience — A restaurant that highlights a particular country or region from around the world, with emphasis on its cuisine and culture. (New category)

2018’s nominees: Full Kee; La Milpa; Peter Chang Scott's Addition; Nile; Pho Tay Do; and Stella's

Grab-and-go Food — A market, truck or take-out establishment that provides quality to-go dining options

2018’s nominees: 8 1/2; Mean Bird; The Naked Onion; Sugar's Crab Shack; and Union Market

Pastry Chef — An industry leader whose work leaves you speechless and/or supremely comforted by his/her artistry through flavor, technique and design

2018’s nominees: Sara Ayyash of Lemaire/The Jefferson Hotel; Morgan Botwinick of Whisk; Juana Straus of Amuse; and Olivia Wilson of Brenner Pass/Chairlift

Coffee Roastery — An industry leader from its product to its knowledgeable staff (New category)

2018’s nominees: Black Hand Coffee Company; Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Company; Lamplighter Coffee Roasters; and Rostov’s Coffee & Tea

Family-friendly Restaurant — Whether you are with young children or in a multigenerational group, this establishment provides excellent, welcoming service and delicious meals. (New category)

2018’s nominees: The Daily Kitchen & Bar; Galley; Laura Lee’s; Perly’s; and Southbound

Classically Richmond — A proven establishment that consistently delivers a quintessential Richmond experience (New category)

2018’s nominees: Bamboo Café; Edo’s Squid; Joe’s Inn (The Fan); Mama J’s; Mamma Zu; and Millie’s

Richmond Regular(s) — A customer or couple who supports an establishment (New category)

2018’s nominees: Bill McGee (Croaker's Spot/Mama J's); Greg Gilliam and Richard Stone (L'Opossum); Tom Snavely (Fat Dragon); Judy Spangler (Camden's Dogtown Market); and Corey and Molly Stewart (The Rogue Gentlemen)

