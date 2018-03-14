5 Faves: On the Lamb

× Expand Nota Bene's Parpadelle Lamb Sugo (Photo by Adam Dubrueler)

1. Lamb Shank

$13.99 at Coliseum Deli & Market

At this VCU hideaway, the portioning is not for the timid. This is a massive joint of meat, roasted to an irresistible tenderness. Give it a squeeze of the provided wedge of lime for a jolt of acidity. And don’t ignore the fine sides: Persian chopped salad, tender potatoes, long-grain rice pilaf.

2. Lamb Borek

$5.35 at Sub Rosa Bakery

Bite into a fresh-baked hand pie at this Church Hill shop, and it shatters into buttery daggers. Then prepare yourself for the inside, a rich and savory ground lamb warmed with Turkish spices. Consider the crumbs on your collar a fitting souvenir.

3. Parpadelle Lamb Sugo

$19 at Nota Bene

On a cold night, there’s no better dish than the rib-sticking plate at this charmer on Main Street in Shockoe. It’s a stewy, sensual combo of red wine, shredded lamb and crushed red tomatoes over handmade noodles, all capped with a fine flurry of salty pecorino.

4. Combo No. 5

$14.99 at Kabob Place

The Henrico strip mall is utilitarian, but the grilled lamb chops — gorgeously grilled, redolent with peppery heat and served three to an order — are transporting. Don’t miss the chickpeas, stewed to the consistency of creamed caviar.

5. Lamb French Dip

$14.75 at 23rd & Main Kitchen & Taproom

At this Shockoe Bottom tavern, the sandwich you have to fight to resist brings together thinly sliced, braised leg of lamb and melted Swiss cheese on a crusty baguette, with a tureen of red wine demi-glace for dipping.