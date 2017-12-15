5 Faves: Wake and Bake

× Expand Donuts and hot chocolate from Little House Green Grocery (Photo by Adrian Walker Brown)

1. Smoked Fish, Bagels and Bread

From Europa Food Market

Even a cantankerous New Yorker can’t complain about vacuum-sealed whole smoked whitefish, mackerel, chub or Norwegian nova ($8.99 to 14.99); Brooklyn-direct bagels (.99 ea./$10.99 a dozen); and homemade cream cheese.

2. Biscuits, Coffee and Mimosas

From Libbie Market

With bake-at-home Ladyfingers’ Ham Rolls ($14.99 a dozen) — think country ham capped with whipped brown-sugar butter — you can pretend you spent half the morning whipping up goodies. And don’t overlook Callie’s Charleston Cinnamon Biscuits ($14.99 a dozen) — slathered with Virginia’s own Hobby Hill Farm 14 Carat Carrot Cake Jam ($7.99). All go down better with a cup of Carytown Coffee Dark Awakenings ($9.99 a pound).

3. Pork Belly and Exotic Eggs

From Tan A Supermarket

Pick up fresh pork belly ($3.99 a pound), along with Eggxotic Plus Inc. quail ($3.50 per 15 eggs) or duck eggs (varies) for a neat twist on bacon and eggs. If you have veg-heads to feed, there’s Kong Kee firm tofu ($1.49 a pound) for making a tasty scramble. And don’t miss the fresh and frozen dim sum.

4. Freezer-to-Oven Pastry

At Stella’s Grocery

Fill your kitchen with the great and unmistakable smell of pastry, thanks to the cinnamon-laced French buns ($14.99 per pack, complete with their own pastry bag of icing) and handmade croissants ($12 per pack, and available either in classic or chocolate) that Stella’s Grocery brings in from Whisk Bakery.

5. Donuts and Hot Chocolate

From Little House Green Grocery

We love the apple cider donuts from Charlottesville’s Carpe Donut ($5.55 per bag), especially alongside a silken cup of hot chocolate made with Gearharts' luxe Maya Drinking Chocolate mix ($8).