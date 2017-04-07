5 Faves: The Green Team

× Expand Photo by Maggie Pope

1. Incredi-Bowl

$8 at North End Juice Co.

This sweet smoothie nest of spinach, almond butter and kale, feathered with coconut flakes, mango chunks and house-made granola, is almost too pretty to mar with a spoon. Do it anyhow and eat like a bird (who’s having dessert).

2. Saigon Soup and Vegetable Spring Roll

$5 each at Sen Organic Small Plate

This artful primavera in pottery is a deep serving of hot, gingery broth brimming with organic asparagus, green onion and peas, and studded with Twin Oaks tofu. Enjoy with a vegetable roll cloaked with lettuce, basil and mint, for best results.

3. Japanese Flatbread with Juicy Tea

$8.75 and $2.75, respectively, at Goatocado Kitchen

Crash your mouth into naan chockablock with baby arugula, toasted nori, red pepper, cashews and blazing charred jalapeños. Experience this messy delight before washing it all down with a mint-lime cooler on the breezy patio.

4. Snow Pea Leaves with Oyster Mushrooms

$15 at Edo’s Squid

My adoration for snow pea leaves rivals that of a reoccurring summer romance: They’re highly anticipated out of season, then hungrily savored in all their fleeting glory. Edo’s sautés leaf tips, and blankets the dish with garlic and mushrooms.

5. Avocado Flan

$5 at C & M Galley Kitchen

A shimmering disk whose center blushes just-barely green, dripping with caramelized sugar; think of eating Italian cheesecake, full-bodied and weighty — more so than the familiar jiggle of a standard crème caramel.