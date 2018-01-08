5 Faves: Course Correction

× Expand Pik Nik's Seared Day Boat Scallops and Panama Shrimp (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Seared Day Boat Scallops and Panama Shrimp

$12 at Pik Nik

Half-dollar hubcaps of sea flesh are cooked until only a crescent moon of medium-rare remains, crowned with microgreens and buoyed by a fruit-and-habanero chutney.

2. Quinoa-Coconut Pancakes

$11.99 at Silver Diner

When thinking of paleo or gluten-free lifestyles, fluffy bites don’t usually register, but these griddle cakes, topped with berries and grilled banana, are down right pillowy.

3. Trussing Craft Fizz,various flavors

$3 at Steam Bell Beer Works

Give up alcohol, sugar and carbs while touring a brewery? It’s possible at Steam Bell, where on-draft, no-cal, stevia-sweetened ginger lime, berry-basil, apple-sage or mint-tea sodas are almost as big a draw as the tiramisu stout.

4 & 5. Hong Kong-Style Shrimp Dumpling Soup with Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli

$9.95 and $9.99, respectively, both at Full Kee

Nubby and bursting with shrimp, these dumplings are bite-sized meals ferried in a tureen of delicate chicken broth, from which every last drop of fat is cleared. Add skinny egg noodles if you like. Pair them with Full Kee’s shareable Chinese broccoli plate and its accompanying steamed rice. This stir-fried broccoli offers chunky stalks with spinach-like tendrils that taste like broccoli rabe without the bitter bite.