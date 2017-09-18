Five Faves: Can Do

× Expand Illustration by Adrian Walker

1. Delirium Tremens, $5.49 per 16-ounce can at Shields Market

If you’re not yet acquainted with this high-octane Belgian charmer, you need to correct that. The malty, spicy body, the unmistakable notes of banana and orange flower, and the sneaky power it packs (8.5% ABV) make for memorable drinking with or without a meal.

2. Blue Toad Paddy Green Cider, $10.49 per four-pack of16-ounce cans at Wegmans

Made with Nelson County Granny Smith apples, this refreshing seasonal is on the dry side for American-made cider and has an appealing, lip-puckering finish. Keep on hand for gluten-free imbibing, or break it out to pair with a bowl of spicy pad Thai.

3. Stone Go To IPA, $2.99 per 16-ounce canat Strawberry Street Market

This light, quaffable IPA — 4.8% ABV — has loads of piney fruitiness with a bitter but sprightly finish. If the cans themselves seem overly sturdy and even heavy, be thankful: It’s a testament to Stone’s loving concern for its product in the marketplace.

4. Breckenridge Brewery Nitro Vanilla Porter, $9.99 per four-pack of 15.2-ounce cans

Thanks to nitrogen-driven delivery, this brew’s chocolatey, malty, caramel-y notes are highly defined and extra silky. It makes a great end to a meal all by itself, or you can blend it with vanilla ice cream for a rich and boozy milkshake.

5. 2016 Alloy Everyday Central Coast Rosé, $9.99 per 16-ounce can at Outpost

Sales of canned wine are on the rise, and this one makes it easy to understand why. A blend of grenache, mourvedre, chardonnay and chenin blanc, it’s a smooth sipper with notes of strawberry and mint — an ideal patio companion in the waning days of summer.