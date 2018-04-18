5 Faves: Better Bodegas

Galley Go-To (Photo by Adam Dubrueler)
1. Galley Go-To
2811 Hathaway Road
Cuban, Italian and Latin snacks and staples dominated by dining space
Market Find: Nightingale ice-cream sandwiches
To Eat: Shareable arugula salad ($7.95) and Calabrese pizza ($10.95) with salami, mushrooms, peppers and house mozzarella, on a puffy, Jersey-style crust
2. Tienda Rotisseria & Restaurant
3337 Broad Rock Blvd.
Curated shopping in a diminutive space highlighting a rotisserie that’s spit-turning whole chickens
Market Find: Arepa flours
To Eat: Torta Mexicana ($8), a riff on steak and cheese — chicken, ham, beef and queso fresco between pillowy, La Sabrosita Bakery sub rolls.
3. Arco Iris Latino Market
6445 Midlothian Turnpike
An expansive bodega with a back dining room
Market Find: Central American cheeses
To Eat: For breakfast, try the Arco Iris ($9.95), featuring grilled plantains with crema, scrambled eggs and peppers, avocado, refried beans, and thick Salvadoran tortillas.
4. El Jardin Latino Market
6003 W. Broad St.
A concise sprinkling of Hispanic and Caribbean finds, with a hot bar and a restaurant featuring wine by the glass
Market Find: Salt cod
To Eat: Brazil’s national dish, feijoada ($10.99) — black beans and pork accompanied by white rice, collards and farofa, which is toasted tapioca flour with a cracker-crumb consistency for topping the creamy stew (Saturday only)
5. El Amanecer Latino Market
8410 Staples Mill Road
A super-sized combo of well-stocked retail and cushy seating
Market Find: Butcher shop with fresh sausage
To Eat: Chicken, beef, pork or tongue street tacos with cilantro and chopped onion ($2 each)