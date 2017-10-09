Events With a Schmear of Apple Butter

× Expand Marker-Miller Orchards in Winchester (Photo courtesy Winchester-Frederick County Tourism)

Oct. 14

Apple Day in Appalachia

Salute the fruits of fall at Apple Day, a celebration of traditional Appalachian artisan and craft demonstrations at Douthat State Park in Millboro. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/douthat.shtml

Oct. 14

Apples in the Valley

Numerous varieties of apples plus food and fun will be available at Richard’s Fruit Market in Middletown, in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. richardsfruitmarket.com

Oct. 14-15, 21-22

Mountain Festival

Pick your own apples and watch apple butter cook over an open fire during the Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival in Syria. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each festival day. gravesmountain.com

Oct. 21

Apple Butter Simmering

Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in the Shenandoah Valley community of Tyro has held its Apple Butter Makin’ Festivals for more than 30 years. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. silvercreekseamansorchards.com

Oct. 21

Harvest Celebration

Old Hill hard Cider in the Shenandoah Valley’s Timberville will hold its 18th annual Apple Harvest Celebration with cider tastings, food trucks and more. oldhillcider.com

Oct. 21-22

Fall’s Bounty in Lovingston

Drumheller’s Orchard Apple Festival in Lovingston will celebrate the bounty of the season with apple butter, cider, honey, country hams and pumpkins. Activities include hayrides and a corn maze. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on festival days. drumhellersorchard.com

Oct. 28

Apples in a Beer Garden

The Mount Jackson Apple Harvest Festival will feature apple goods, two stages for live music, local food trucks and a beer garden. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. virginia.org/listings/Events/MtJacksonAppleHarvestFestival

Nov. 4

Apples in Albemarle

Freshly pressed cider, mulled cider and hard cider will be among the apple products featured at the 17th annual Apple Harvest Festival in the Albemarle County community of North Garden. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. albemarleciderworks.com

Nov. 10-19

Celebrating Cider

Tastings, and a cider-related event will be held each day throughout the Central Virginia region in celebration of the fermented beverage. ciderweekva.com

Grab a Crate

Nearby apple orchards where you can have your pick