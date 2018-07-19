Beer With Benefits

× 1 of 5 Expand A sign behind the bar in Devils Backbone's brewpub says, "Welcome Thru Hikers." Hundreds of Appalachian Trail hikers visit the basecamp every year. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 2 of 5 Expand Devils Backbone Basecamp in Nelson County hosts hundreds of AT hikers every year. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 3 of 5 Expand The basecamp has a garden area with hoop houses and trails leading to the AT. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 4 of 5 Expand Basecamp is located in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the AT. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 5 of 5 Expand For every case of Trail Angel Weiss sold, $1 is donated to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. (Photo courtesy Devils Backbone Brewing Company) Prev Next

At mile marker 842 of the Appalachian Trail running through Nelson County, nestled in the Virginia heartland, lies Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub. Over a 10-year span the space has expanded from a community watering hole into an oasis for hundreds of thru-hikers traveling along the AT, and now the brewery is using its product as a way to give back to the trail community.

“We see people from all over the world,” says Elizabeth Tual, corporate social responsibility manager for the brewery. “When they are up there on the trail and then come to the brewpub, we're now a part of something that’s pretty special.”

Roughly 3,000 hikers attempt to trek the entire AT each year, the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, extending about 2,200 miles from Maine to Georgia. Virginia is home to 544 miles of the trail, more than any other state. Completing the trail takes an average of four to six months and requires intense dedication and endurance.

“The people that do it as a thru-hike, it’s more of a pilgrimage and an experience that for many is life-changing, and so there’s almost a spiritual aspect to it,” says Chris Blosser, director of corporate and foundation relations for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, a nonprofit formed in 1925 that works to preserve the AT.

Devils Backbone founders Steven and Heidi Crandall are avid travelers and nature lovers. During a trip to Northern Italy in 1992 they recognized that a common factor for most outdoor destinations was a brewpub and that the spaces often served as a hub for the surrounding communities. That same year they also drank their first craft beer.

Those two experiences made quite an impression, with the Crandalls eventually opening Devils Backbone Brewing Company in 2008. In 2017 the brewery decided to partner with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and donate $1 from the proceeds of each case of their Trail Angel Weiss beer to the nonprofit.

“It’s a really natural partnership that evolved, and the beer was the initial piece, along with that lifestyle that inspired the founders, but it naturally came together,” says Tual. “Over the years we got excited about all the hikers, and we wanted to help support them."

Devils Backbone Basecamp sees hundreds of hikers a year pass through. More than a spot to relax, enjoy a beer and experience the outdoors, it has also become a sanctuary, providing hikers with a glimmer of civilization during a very rugged journey.

The basecamp houses the “test kitchen” for Devils Backbone beer, a restaurant and pub, an outdoor grill serving up fire-smoked food, and The Shanty, a tasting room with aged spirits and whiskey. Located 5 miles from Reeds Gap along the AT, the business has become a popular spot for a “zero day" for hikers on the trail.

“Those zero days, or days of rest, are very important to a vast majority of them. … [Basecamp is] huge and makes you really appreciate being out in the wilderness and provides a good mental break," says Blosser. “I think it is a great example of how you can cater to folks in a responsible and meaningful way in a place that’s not that far off the trail.”

Hikers may contact Devils Backbone and arrange to be picked up from the trailhead and brought back to Basecamp. Once there, Devils Backbone allows them to camp for free on their grounds and provides hikers with a breakfast voucher for The Summit, a cafe and breakfast spot at Basecamp.

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy's annual report, during the partnership's first year, sales of Trail Angel Weiss raised over $25,000; that number is expected to double in 2018 now that the beer is available year-round.

“The year-round production and going throughout [Devils Backbone's] entire wholesale market has helped spread the message of our role in the protection and preservation of the AT to a broader audience, and I think the partnership is a very natural fit for them and their brand,” says Blosser. “[The founders] live and breathe what they talk about and strive for, and the relationship with them is an easy fit.”

Trail Angel Weiss is light-bodied, session-able, Bavarian-style Weissbier that offers hints of honey, banana and clove and is available in cans, bottles and, most recently, a 15-pack. The beer is only available along the Eastern seaboard.

“Our heart is in the East Coast,” says Tual. “It's amazing being here, and we always want people to feel like they had a special experience. ... It's especially unique and meaningful hosting folks who come off the trail and are going through this intense experience. It’s incredibly special, and you can tell when they come in.”