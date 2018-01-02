Bubbling Over

× Expand Photo courtesy Steam Bell Beer Works

It’s Drynuary. You made the resolution to give up alcohol for the month. Now you have to stick to it. Hey, I’ve been there. How about a fizzy drink made by a brewery that’s not beer? Or one in a bottle shaped like a beer that's perfect to hold at a party?

The folks at Steam Bell Beer Works in Chesterfield heard the “I don’t drink” phrase so many times, they created Trussings Craft Fizz, a line of sparkling craft sodas for the temporary or permanent teetotaler.

These cute little bottles come in flavors like mint-tea and ginger-lime — and though personally I find them a little low in carbonation and a little high in stevia, that's nothing a splash of seltzer can't fix.

Local craft soda and tonic maker Navy Hill also has your back this month. The women-owned and -operated company has mixed a perfect mixer with a fizzy-forward and bitter-back. Of the three flavors, I'm partial to the Ginger: the titular ingredient really sinks into the quinine — rounding out its edges with a bit of floral sweetness.

Another side benefit to both beverages: calories saved. Trussings has zero calories, Navy Hill, only 35. So literally, bottoms up.