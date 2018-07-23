Countertop Pork?

× Expand Tuffy Stone (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

When it comes to barbecue, there’s no replacing the savor derived from slow cooking tough cuts of meats, such as pork shoulder, on a charcoal or wood-burning grill or smoker. However, if you still crave a succulent pork sandwich and don’t have access — or the time — to grill or smoke, there are creative ways to cook indoors. Please know that I am not calling this approach barbecue, loosely defined as meat cooked slowly over smoke and flame, so let’s call these tips for “Mock BBQ Pork.”

Tuffy Stone’s Tips for Indoor “BBQ”

The one element you can’t add indoors is wood/charcoal smoke. To echo that sizzle, add smoked paprika and/or smoked salts to the rub or marinade .

. Season/marinade the meat for the correct amount of time: too little time, and the meat won’t have nuanced flavor; too much, it develops a ham-like texture from salt and acid curing or cooking the meat. A general rule of thumb for rubs and marinades is to allow them to interact 30 minutes to one hour with ribs; four to eight hours with pork butts or beef brisket. Rubs with a higher salt content or marinades with a lot of acid, require less time.

too little time, and the meat won’t have nuanced flavor; too much, it develops a ham-like texture from salt and acid curing or cooking the meat. A general rule of thumb for rubs and marinades is to allow them to interact 30 minutes to one hour with ribs; four to eight hours with pork butts or beef brisket. Rubs with a higher salt content or marinades with a lot of acid, require less time. Cook to perfect tenderness — easy to pull apart, yet still firm. Overcooked meat is mealy. For the slow cooker, cook 6-8 hours on low until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 190 degrees or until tender. For a Dutch oven, preheat stove to 225F and cook with the lid on for 6-8 hours until the pork reaches 185-195 F internal temperature or until tender.

— easy to pull apart, yet still firm. Overcooked meat is mealy. For the slow cooker, cook 6-8 hours on low until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 190 degrees or until tender. For a Dutch oven, preheat stove to 225F and cook with the lid on for 6-8 hours until the pork reaches 185-195 F internal temperature or until tender. Resting the meat elevates the final product. Allowing the protein to cool down before cutting or shredding it, not only enhances its chew, but keeps it moist.

elevates the final product. Allowing the protein to cool down before cutting or shredding it, not only enhances its chew, but keeps it moist. Final adjustments. Once you have cooked to perfect doneness and allowed the meat to rest, you should taste. Determine if the cooked product needs any final tweaks. A touch of sauce or vinegar? Salts or additional rub? All are ways to attain excellence.

Read Tuffy Stone’s indoor pork rub and sauce recipes.