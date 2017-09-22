Chefs in Shape: Weeks 5-6

× 1 of 2 Expand Mike Ashley of Brenner Pass and Beth Dixon of Pasture/Comfort doing bench presses with Hunter Rhoades (Photo by Jason Tesauro) × 2 of 2 Expand Jason Alley of Comfort/Pasture/Flora looking strong with an overhead press (Photo courtesy Jason Tesauro) Prev Next

Six weeks into our fitness program, it looks like we may have lost one or two participants. That ain’t half bad, especially since we’ve also gained one: Caroline Ciulla, bar manager at Nota Bene.

But it’s not because of laziness.

Ten a.m. is awfully early to get to a workout when your work life runs from 2 till close and your day doesn’t really wind down until after a couple nerve-settling drinks and some late-night take-out because you’re too damn exhausted to prepare a proper quinoa bowl. That was Kristel Poole’s routine as head bartender at Graffiato. She regularly made our Thursday noon gym sessions, but Wednesday mornings were beyond her range. Now that she’s been promoted to general manager, she’s on the clock more and we’ve seen her even less. Such is the state of affairs for lifers in the service industry.

× Expand Brittany Anderson of Metzer Bar & Butchery/Brenner Pass, Beth Dixon of Pasture/Comfort, and Caroline Ciulla of Nota Bene admire Sara Gaskin’s deadlifting form. (Video by Jason Tesauro)

In 2015, I competed in the Xterra Sprint Triathlon — my first tri ever — and came in fifth. My bod was kickin', and I ate whatever I wanted. By this summer, however, after two years of serious food and booze writing, countless tasting menus, and scores of festivals, I had gained weight and fallen out of the zone. Richmond Balance owner Hunter Rhoades kicked me into gear and never once raised a judgmental eyebrow. Thus, a note circulated around our Chefs in Shape Facebook group this week: “If you've fallen off, come on back. We promise not to poke at your soft spots and heckle.”

We’re past the halfway mark. For some, that’s motivation to keep on the gas. For our struggling few, the clock can be a depressing signpost that yet another opportunity is slipping away. But that’s exactly when going to the gym matters most. And it’s also why you should find a fitness squad or at least a workout partner. Support is key when establishing new patterns of behavior — just ask anyone in recovery.

“Taking a week off is not a treat,” says Pasture’s Sarah Gaskin, “it’s a hindrance.” She’s right, of course, but many of us still look at skipping workouts or downing two desserts as a reward, when really the reward is renewed vigor, functional strength and an uptick in confidence.

“This is the longest I've ever stuck with an exercise regimen,” says Beth Dixon, beverage director for Pasture and Comfort. “I've come to every workout because I'm scared if I miss one that I'll fall off the wagon.” She’s lost over seven pounds, and her glow is unmistakable. “My face looks slimmer,” she adds. “My muscles are working, and my energy level is up. Also, I’m less likely to ask a younger person to lift heavy things or run downstairs for wine.”

× Expand Beth Dixon of Pasture/Comfort and Jay Bayer of Saison/Flora pumping major iron on back squat day (Video by Jason Tesauro)

“Beth Dixon is a fu$%ing inspiration!” says Brittanny Anderson, owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass. “Who knew having such a fun, supportive team of weirdos around me would keep me coming back to the gym? My arms and back are definitely feeling stronger and tighter, but my legs and butt are in a state of general destruction most of the time. Hunter really has the utmost patience with us. Couldn't ask for a better trainer.”

I hope we’ll see Poole soon, but we all understand her dilemma. Last week, out with a friend on a bender, I popped into Pasture on a hopping Thursday night. Dixon, behind the bar, served us two gorgeous drinks. I took one sip, and she read my face. “Beth, I can’t keep up with this guy and his rager. What I really need is some kombucha.” Without a word, she slid a fresh glass in front of me: soda, citrus, garnish and enough color to make it festive. My pal never knew that I’d traded up for a mocktail. This week, having leapt off that train called hedonism, I called Pedal Power for some bike tips, jumped back on the satin green Giant Defy they loaned to me and returned to the gym. Beth, Brittanny, Hunter and Sarah were already there.