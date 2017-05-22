Cheap Eats: Lunch

Selections from the lunch buffet at Taste of India (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)
Buffets
Taste of India, $9.95 per person
9930 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-323-5999
In the corner of one Midlothian strip mall, the scents of butter chicken, dal tadka, salmon korma and tandoori chicken waft from one gleaming tray to the next. A wealth of vegetarian dishes and chutneys makes this a lunch-buffet must, and don’t even think about skipping that chilled, cardamom-scented rice pudding, kheer. —Stephanie Breijo
Chef MaMusu’s Africanne on Main, $6.99 per pound
200 E. Main St., 804-343-1233
I could really get into this food-by-weight thing, except that my eyes are always bigger than my stomach. And that’s the rub, because with herbed and fried lake trout, and curry-kissed chicken wings, it gets tough to stay within the lines. Don’t miss the cornbread. Or the chicken meatballs. Just go ahead and get another box. —Robey Martin
Elephant Thai, $9.85 per person
4401 W. Broad St., 804-658-2146
Only the West Broad location of Elephant Thai serves this solid, utilitarian Thai-food buffet, where on weekdays you’ll find spring rolls, garlic pork, basil chicken and an alarmingly spicy larb gai salad, its chopped chicken with basil and chilies over lettuce livening up a plate shared with homelier pad Thai. —SB
Pupusas at Shelly's Food Comida Latina (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)
Plates
Mujadara Plate, $6.49 at Mediterranean Bakery & Deli
9004 Quioccasin Road, 804-754-8895
A bit of everything comes on the #3 combo plate, with drink: mujadara, a mound of lentils, rice and caramelized onions; fried lamb kibbie; and stuffed grape leaves. For $2.49, add spinach fatayer, a savory pastry with onions and spices. —Genevelyn Steele
Box Lunch, $8.98 at Sally Bell’s Kitchen
2337 W. Broad St., 804-644-2838
It’s hard to argue with a classic, especially when it includes your choice of side and a cupcake, a cheese wafer and half a deviled egg for less than 10 bones. Among the pimento cheese, chicken salad, Smithfield ham, egg salad and other sandwich options, you can’t go wrong, and with five sides and 11 cupcakes to choose from, the combinations are endless. —SB
Pupusas, $1.50 each at Shelly’s Food Comida Latina
7304 Staples Mill Road, 804-918-5527
Crisped on the outside and oozing with cheese and beans or pork within, these masa disks are made-to-order. Shelley’s sells 200 to 300 daily, unless it’s a Wednesday, when they’re $1 each; then more than 500 hit the grill. Grab a couple and wash them down with horchata or cantaloupe water, each house-made and $2 per cup. —SB
The Lavash Wrap at Coriander (Photo by Jay Paul)
Sandwiches
Lavash Wrap, $7.99 at Coriander
3125 W. Cary St., 804-358-8811
Once you’ve tried the lavash — handmade, unleavened bread — it’s tough to go back to grocery-store pita. Add minced beef or grilled chicken, plus fresh vegetables, a bright yogurt sauce, red cabbage and spicy onion … wait, what grocery pita? Add a drink for $1.99. —RM
Chicken Steak Sub, $8.95 at Sidewalk Cafe
2101 W. Main St., 804-358-0645
Everyone has an order from “their” spot. Mine? The griddled peppers, onions and breast meat stuffed into this toasted 12-inch sub. Served with a mountain of fries, it’s nearly twice the size of most others in town and uses fresh chicken. Once clamped to this Goliath, I barely come up for air. —GS
Nick’s No. 13 Sandwich, $7.99 at Nick’s International Foods
400 W. Broad St., 804-644-0683
At $9.43 with a soda and chips, it’s a deal so good I want to sing. To the tune of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge”: Take me to the place I love, #13 all the way. Mortadella, soppressata and salami, hot and all the way. Yeah yeah, yeah-eh yeah. —GS