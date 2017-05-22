Cheap Eats: Lunch

× Expand Selections from the lunch buffet at Taste of India (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Buffets

Taste of India, $9.95 per person

9930 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-323-5999

In the corner of one Midlothian strip mall, the scents of butter chicken, dal tadka, salmon korma and tandoori chicken waft from one gleaming tray to the next. A wealth of vegetarian dishes and chutneys makes this a lunch-buffet must, and don’t even think about skipping that chilled, cardamom-scented rice pudding, kheer. —Stephanie Breijo

Chef MaMusu’s Africanne on Main, $6.99 per pound

200 E. Main St., 804-343-1233

I could really get into this food-by-weight thing, except that my eyes are always bigger than my stomach. And that’s the rub, because with herbed and fried lake trout, and curry-kissed chicken wings, it gets tough to stay within the lines. Don’t miss the cornbread. Or the chicken meatballs. Just go ahead and get another box. —Robey Martin

Elephant Thai, $9.85 per person

4401 W. Broad St., 804-658-2146

Only the West Broad location of Elephant Thai serves this solid, utilitarian Thai-food buffet, where on weekdays you’ll find spring rolls, garlic pork, basil chicken and an alarmingly spicy larb gai salad, its chopped chicken with basil and chilies over lettuce livening up a plate shared with homelier pad Thai. —SB

× Expand Pupusas at Shelly's Food Comida Latina (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Plates

Mujadara Plate, $6.49 at Mediterranean Bakery & Deli

9004 Quioccasin Road, 804-754-8895

A bit of everything comes on the #3 combo plate, with drink: mujadara, a mound of lentils, rice and caramelized onions; fried lamb kibbie; and stuffed grape leaves. For $2.49, add spinach fatayer, a savory pastry with onions and spices. —Genevelyn Steele

Box Lunch, $8.98 at Sally Bell’s Kitchen

2337 W. Broad St., 804-644-2838

It’s hard to argue with a classic, especially when it includes your choice of side and a cupcake, a cheese wafer and half a deviled egg for less than 10 bones. Among the pimento cheese, chicken salad, Smithfield ham, egg salad and other sandwich options, you can’t go wrong, and with five sides and 11 cupcakes to choose from, the combinations are endless. —SB

Pupusas, $1.50 each at Shelly’s Food Comida Latina

7304 Staples Mill Road, 804-918-5527

Crisped on the outside and oozing with cheese and beans or pork within, these masa disks are made-to-order. Shelley’s sells 200 to 300 daily, unless it’s a Wednesday, when they’re $1 each; then more than 500 hit the grill. Grab a couple and wash them down with horchata or cantaloupe water, each house-made and $2 per cup. —SB

× Expand The Lavash Wrap at Coriander (Photo by Jay Paul)

Sandwiches

Lavash Wrap, $7.99 at Coriander

3125 W. Cary St., 804-358-8811

Once you’ve tried the lavash — handmade, unleavened bread — it’s tough to go back to grocery-store pita. Add minced beef or grilled chicken, plus fresh vegetables, a bright yogurt sauce, red cabbage and spicy onion … wait, what grocery pita? Add a drink for $1.99. —RM

Chicken Steak Sub, $8.95 at Sidewalk Cafe

2101 W. Main St., 804-358-0645

Everyone has an order from “their” spot. Mine? The griddled peppers, onions and breast meat stuffed into this toasted 12-inch sub. Served with a mountain of fries, it’s nearly twice the size of most others in town and uses fresh chicken. Once clamped to this Goliath, I barely come up for air. —GS

Nick’s No. 13 Sandwich, $7.99 at Nick’s International Foods

400 W. Broad St., 804-644-0683

At $9.43 with a soda and chips, it’s a deal so good I want to sing. To the tune of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge”: Take me to the place I love, #13 all the way. Mortadella, soppressata and salami, hot and all the way. Yeah yeah, yeah-eh yeah. —GS