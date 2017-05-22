Cheap Eats: Doggie Bag, Please

× Expand Catherine Amos Cribbs at Joe's Inn in The Fan (Photo by Jay Paul)

Sometimes when you dine out, you want the best money can buy. Other times, you want the most money can buy.

One of Richmond’s most well-known ways to load up is the baked spaghetti at Joe’s Inn — just try getting a table the night before the Monument Avenue 10K. Whether you get the classic Spaghetti a la Joe, $12.95, or the a la Greek with feta for a buck more, you can bet you’ll get at least two meals out of it. But Joe’s doesn’t have a monopoly on huge plates of pasta; The Continental offers a Starving Student spaghetti for $8.50, and 8 ½’s massive carbonara is $10. If it’s noodles you want, cozy up to a large bowl of pho at Pho So 1 for $8.75, or an extra-large at nearby Pho Tay Do for $11.

Famous for its “mess” dishes, Millie’s $12 Devil’s Mess open-faced omelet with sausage, avocado and curry spice can get you through both brunch and dinner. (Speaking of curry, it’s tough to beat Spice of India’s all-you-can-eat lunch buffet for $11.)

Croaker’s Spot, known for its fried fish and po’boys, offers a surprising option for best bang for your buck: veggie chili for $15, towering with beans, carrots, peppers and cheese. Naturally, it also comes with cornbread.

× Expand Two feet of turkey, provolone, bacon, sweetie drop peppers and arugula from The Black Sheep (Photo by Jay Paul)

Sometimes you want a sub, and sometimes you want a battleship. The Black Sheep’s battleship sandwiches come on a half or full baguette, the latter for $16 to $20. A full baguette! That’s at least three servings.

And your best bet for a heaping pile of rice done right is one of Kuba Kuba’s paellas, at $17.95 with meat and seafood or $12.95 for veggie. A friend of mine calls this dish “straight-up loaves and fishes” because it multiplies in your fridge overnight. It’s so voluminous that it’s possible you might actually get tired of it before you can finish it off. (Kidding.)