Cheap Eats: Dining on $20/Day

The Mission: Survive on $20, excluding tax and tip, eating at Richmond-area restaurants for one entire week. Three square meals encouraged, with exceptions for brunch (naturally) and one dentist appointment.

The Rules: Locally owned restaurants only. No national chains, no exceptions. And no whining. Will I make it?

Sunday

A brunch of dim sum from Full Kee — shrimp-and-shark-fin dumplings, roast pork buns, and pork dumplings — hit the spot for $9.40 and got me ready for a busy Sunday. (Who am I kidding? Went home and napped.) I popped over to Aladdin’s Express for an evening meal: lamb shawarma, $5.99, where the sliced meat and crispy vegetables were excellent. Walked to Village Cafe to finish the day with a serviceable slice of coconut cream pie, $4.

Total Spent: $19.39

Satisfaction Level: Sated

Monday

Kids off to school, wife off to work. Three canelés at $1 each, sticky-sweet and gluten-free, plus a cup of coffee, $2, at WPA Bakery made for the perfect breakfast to decompress. At Grace Noodle, I opted for yakisoba with chicken for $8.50. Seriously good. Many burger nights involve overcooked hockey pucks with no fries, but Keagan’s dishes out a juicy burger for $5 on Mondays, served with a satisfying version of the side.

Total Spent: $18.50

Satisfaction Level: Can’t Get Enough Yakisoba

Tuesday

City Diner offers a wonderful two-egg breakfast for $4.50 before 9 a.m. I arrived after 9, so it landed at $5.75. Didn’t even get to see Tim Kaine. I wandered to K-Town Kitchen & Bar, where I found crispy donkatsu — think Korean schnitzel — plus kimchi and vegetable dumplings, all for $9.50. City Dogs’ Tuesday special is $1 “RVA Dogs.” The fine print: Buy a beverage. Without it, two rang up at $4.19.

Total Spent: $19.44

Satisfaction Level: Need to Check My Watch and Facebook More Carefully

Wednesday

Extra brushing for the dentist meant a skipped breakfast. Once polished, I took off for Taqueria El Tacorrey, which slings three tacos for $7; added a Jarritos soda for $8 total. No breakfast left me hungrier than normal, so I popped into Proper Pie Co. A slice of the raspberry buttermilk pie, $4.50, cut the residual heat from the tacos nicely. Finished the day at Dot’s Back Inn with a meaty grilled Sailor sandwich for $7.25.

Total Spent: $19.75

Satisfaction Level: Teeth No Longer Clean

Thursday

Some mornings are just a blur. For those, a lemon curd croissant, $3.75 from Idle Hands Bread Co., is the perfect pastry. A must-have if you’re sick: the dill-laced wonder of Perly’s matzoh ball soup, $5, will warm your soul. Jollof rice is one of the world’s most ubiquitous dishes, except in the United States. Got this as a tasty one-pot side with my yassa, $8.99 for onion-braised chicken, at DM Restaurant & Lounge.

Total Spent: $17.74

Satisfaction Level: Fowl

Friday

Some days you just need a massive breakfast. Kuba Kuba’s huevos Kuba, $8.95 for eggs and rice with Cuban beef hash, was the hearty start I required. Midday found me at Pop’s Dogs & Ma’s Burgers for a bologna burger, at $4.79. A little exhausted, I needed some comfort food to curl up with at home, so I grabbed a double side of mac and cheese, $6, from Big Herm’s Kitchen in Jackson Ward. Cheesy goodness.

Total Spent: $19.74

Satisfaction Level: Sleepy

Saturday

Snuck out before the kids got up and grabbed an almond croissant from Whisk for $3.50, where the quiet and the pastry were equally perfect. Su Casa churns out great lunch specials: The burrito and enchilada plate, at $5.95, was cheap in dollars but not in taste. To close out the challenge, a Dak Tori chicken bowl, $8.79, from J KOGI: grilled thighs with veggies and a sauce just hot enough to grab your attention.

Total Spent: $18.24

Satisfaction Level: Surprisingly Full