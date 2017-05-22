Cheap Eats: Regular Joe

A thick ceramic mug busy with the logo of a local business sits on a varnished tabletop. A Dairy Bar waitress fills the mug to within a centimeter of its brim, flashes a smile and swishes off to refill half-empty mugs on other tables. You pour in a healthy stream of sugar and add the half and half from two little plastic containers before raising the mug to your lips.

It’s the antithesis of the precious, artisanal pour-over of the day: an ebony elixir, aging in its glass pot. Diner coffee. Intense if not pleasant, it’s practical, affordable and one of life’s constants. It reminds us of a bygone era, strong and stoic and smelling of church functions.

In some ways, diner coffee is keeping up with the times. No longer will you find stale Sanka at even the most retro establishments; fair sourcing and proper brewing have become priorities all over town. River City Diner, Village Cafe, Joe’s Inn and City Diner pour Carytown Coffee for around $2 per cup, with free refills. Galley, Garnett’s and Early Bird are serving Blanchard’s by the mug.

The regional chain Silver Diner sources beans from Greenberry’s Coffee Co. in Charlottesville, while Kuba Kuba serves California’s Gaviña for a very reasonable $1 per cup, steam and aroma escaping from the Fan restaurant’s branded mugs.

Perly’s has perfected the updated art of diner coffee. For $2.50, you’re nearly guaranteed never to see the bottom of your cup, as your server makes frequent, welcome stops by the table, filling your mug with a Blanchard’s blend. The current iteration of Perly’s pays homage to the restaurant’s diner days, when an eggy breakfast and a cup of joe could set you on your way again, warming both your belly and your heart.