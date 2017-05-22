Cheap Eats: Deals for Days

× Expand Monday specials at Sticky Rice (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Mondays

Capital Ale House’s weekly burger deal is legendary, and it’s even good for those who celebrate “meatless Monday.” Enjoy beef or black bean burgers from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. for only $3 with any beverage purchase, but be warned: Toppings and sides cost extra. Just a short drive away, Church Hill boasts the 23rd Classic Burger special for $5 every Monday between 4 and 10 p.m. at 23rd & Main Taproom and Kitchen. In Jackson Ward, GWARbar makes mountainous build-your-own burgers at half price, but if you’re more in the mood for late-night sushi, the Fan’s Sticky Rice offers half off select sushi dishes from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Tuesdays

City Dogs just may have the most wallet-friendly deal in the city: Every Tuesday, grab a special $1 “RVA Dog” with drink purchase. Diners may choose from 13 different styles, hailing from different U.S. cities. At the other end of the spectrum, Shockoe Bottom’s Bistro Bobette celebrates authentic French cuisine with a multicourse, French-inspired, vegetarian prix-fixe menu available for $22. Feeling shellfish? For bivalve lovers, Metzger Bar & Butchery offers $1 oysters. Nearby, The Roosevelt serves up its gluten-free fried chicken: $9 for three to four pieces, depending on the size of the morsels.

× Expand Crab legs night at Pearl Raw Bar (Photo by Jay Paul)

Wednesdays

For crustacean lovers, Pearl Raw Bar offers a weekly crab legs night from 5 to 10 p.m., when you can grab a pound of snow crab legs for $12.95. Or head to Midlothian Turnpike, where you’ll find $1 tacos at Taqueria Panchito all day and all of the night, or the Fan, where The Savory Grain slings $1 oysters.

Thursdays

Amuse Restaurant at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts features happy hour from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., when you can enjoy options under $12 including curry fried oysters or house-made fries. Once you’ve finished, wander the museum’s free exhibits, full and with a full wallet. Still hungry? South Side’s Bocata Latin Grill has you covered with $2 empanadas.

Fridays

Finding tables at some of Richmond’s top restaurants on Fridays and Saturdays can be daunting and deals less than plentiful, but Acacia mid-town offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for early birds from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. both nights, all for $25. Likewise, Dutch & Co. offers a $28 prix-fixe menu nightly, in addition to $5 small plates — great deals for those with champagne tastes but sticking to a budget.

Saturdays

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is known for its aged steaks and seafood dishes, but it also houses a surprisingly extensive list of happy hour specials including the “Five Six Seven” selections starting at $6 from 5 to 7 p.m. nightly. Appetizers including ravioli, calamari, and filet mignon flatbread are all $8 or less, as is the burger. Also a score, the “Eight Nine Ten” menu features small plates — plus a 9-ounce “big pour” for $5 — from 8 to 10 p.m.

× Expand Oysters and clams at Rapp Session (Photo by Jay Paul)

Sundays

Richmonders love a good happy hour, even on weekends. Ruth’s Chris Steak House offers the “Swizzle, Swirl,” which features $9 cocktails and a collection of great appetizers at reasonable prices, like a crab BLT with zucchini fries. Rapp Session kicks off its happy hour on Sundays, running half-off oysters and clams from 3 to 7 p.m. through Thursday. (Don’t even think about skipping the $3 beers or $6 sparkling rosé.)