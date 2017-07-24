Trending Now

Food Flexibility

Working out has never been more delicious, now that a number of breweries offer regular fitness events, especially yoga. They’re not all combination juice bars and yoga studios like Jackson Ward’s new Saadia’s Juicebox, but The Veil Brewing Co., Strangeways Brewing, Hardywood and even King of Pops all get in on weekly yoga action.

Poke Party

It took a while for this trend to reach our metaphorical shores, but ever since it did, this seafood-focused dish has been popping up all over Richmond. This Hawaiian plate most often piles raw, marinated and cubed fish atop sushi rice or seaweed salad. Always expect a healthy dose of sesame seeds, texture and bright, citrusy flavor. Find it on the menu at The Boathouse, East Coast Provisions, Fighting Fish and Sticky Rice, among others.

Ahoy!

Rum was the colonists’ preferred drink, and it’s having a resurgence in Richmond. Look for it on the menu at the new Brenner Pass, East Coast Provisions and The Rogue Gentlemen. “Rum and gin are making a comeback because people are branching out more,” say Ethan Craig, The Rogue Gentlemen’s bar manager.

Colonists imported molasses and then distilled most of it in New England. In 1733, the British started taxing non-British West Indies molasses, and smuggling began. The Rogue’s “Bonnarogue” summer menu features two Plantation Original Dark rum cocktails — the MiWiFiTi, a stirred piña colada, and This One, which includes mead.