On the Rise

× Expand From left, Kim Che of Foo Dog, James Garland of L'Opossum, Ian Merryman of Millie's Diner (Illustrations by Kristy Heilenday)

Ian Merryman

Executive Chef, Millie’s Diner

Merryman is mining his personal pop-up series, The Jackdaw, and bringing that project’s Pan-Asian flavor through the door. Don’t be surprised to see pork adobo with grilled purple radish, or roasted bone marrow with papaya salad on the menu.

James Garland

Chef de Cuisine, L’Opossum

Now that chef-owner David Shannon is stepping back to develop a cookbook, Garland’s stepping up to tweak the menu. [Shannon and I have] slightly different styles,” Garland says, “but it won’t be a completely different direction.”

Kim Che

Chef of Foo Dog

Check out the Malaysian-born and trained Che, who keeps Foo Dog fans full of ramen and dreams of adding more Malaysian flavor by way of dumplings and pad Thai in brown gravy with pork rinds.