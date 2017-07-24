Best New Restaurants

× Expand Dishes from Amigo's Family Restaurant (Photos by Kate Thompson Feucht)

Richmond may be the state capital, but for those in the know, it’s Virginia’s capital of dining as well. The food scene is only getting stronger, and this year our team of roughly 20 spread out across the region to visit dozens of restaurants that opened between April 16, 2016, and April 15, 2017. We came, we ate, we ranked, but at the end of the day, it’s these top 10 spots — and top five quick-and-casual restaurants — that conquered our hearts. (Awwww.) From an organic taste of the Vietnam to elegant odes to the South, meet the best and brightest new kids on the block.

1808 Staples Mill Road, 804-269-4859

Amigo’s Rio Grande-sized menu is humbling in its breadth. There’s the familiar — taco and enchilada combos ferried with the speed of a Wimbledon ball retriever — alongside eggs, seafood and Latin specialties. Tangle with the last few headings, preferably while sipping a jumbo beer rimmed with chilled shrimp. Hook whole steamed or fried fish, octopus, scallops and oysters or surf and turf at the Staples Mill outpost; Midlothian Amigo’s has morphed under different ownership. The atmosphere is pro-family, while embracing its wallet-friendly bar made merry with Mexican folk art, and the cloud-painted ceiling suggests that here, you’ll always find sunny skies.

TRY THIS: The Bloody Maria; shrimp cocktail with avocado and citrus; the seafood quesadilla, crisped on both sides; the whole, fried mojarra fish; Texas nachos; menudo soup studded with tripe; beef soup with short ribs and vegetables.

× Expand A dish from Gojo Ethiopian Restaurant (Photo by Ken Penn)

10188 W. Broad St., 804-747-1044

Eating with your hands may not sound like the most elegant dining experience, but at Gojo Ethiopian Restaurant, it’s required. The springy injera is just right for wrapping around a bite of alicha siga wat — beef stew simmered with ginger, onions and garlic — or the tikel gomen — cabbage with potatoes and carrots. With its warm earth tones and white tablecloths, the intimate eatery in Lexington Commons is sophisticated enough for a date night, yet perfect for a family adventure. After all, sharing is half the fun.

TRY THIS: Lentil or beef sambussas — both savory filled pastries are “musty” as my grandfather would say, as in, “I must have some more”; yekey sir wat, a dish of seasoned beets; the nine-dish vegetarian combination, which makes dinner feel like a banquet.

× Expand Oysters at Shagbark (Photo by Justin Chesney)

4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., 804-358-7424

With warm woods, blissful blues and antlers, all bound up with local honey butter, chef-owner Walter Bundy evokes a contemporary feel with just the right amount of rustic. Whether it’s the utilization of James River Distillery’s Oster Vit in the Solstice Sour cocktail, the plates from Tree Hill Pottery or the chicken from River Oak Farm, Shagbark continually delights with menus focused on Virginia makers: green beans tender with just the right helping of country ham; pork belly that melts in a mouthful of pickled strawberries; raw, local oysters. Attentive service adds that finishing touch to a delicious experience.

TRY THIS: Any seasonal cocktail, especially if it features Virginia-made Bowman Brothers bourbon. For entrées, try the fish: Salmon, grouper and rockfish are all winners, whether poached, seared or sautéed. Brunch is also killer; don’t sleep on that bloody mary, stacked with skewered victuals.

× Expand A dish from Casa Italiana (Photo by Ash Daniel)

8801 Three Chopt Road, 804-303-2769

Casa Italiana celebrates Old World Italy and modern cuisine in an understated space perfect for date nights, family outings or a simple meal with your closest friends. The menu includes the standard appetizers, salads, pizzas, pastas and entrées, but also features upscale touches and premium ingredients, huge portions and elegant plating. Don’t be surprised to find beauty in a thick-cut, pan-roasted pork chop atop cacciatore and a welcoming smile — the personable staff and chefs check on you frequently. Likely, they’ll remember your order and favorites on a future visit.

TRY THIS: House-made beef ravioli, filled with perfectly braised meat and topped with plenty of mushrooms, shaved Parmesan and a sprinkling of arugula, which pairs well with the delicate red-sauce base.

× Expand A dish from Natalie's Taste of Lebanon (Photo by Beth Furgurson)

3601 Cox Road, 804-499-3030

In a sea of chain restaurants, Short Pump needs Natalie’s. More upscale than the exterior of its strip mall location, it features a dig-in-with-your-hands style of dining as the main attraction. Golf-ball-size crispy falafel, house-made pita rounds and so very many dips and spreads, from labneh — an almost airy yogurt-based dip studded with olives — to a freakishly fresh, light-on-the-bulgur tabbouleh, are just the beginnings of a meal that celebrates a vibrant Lebanese cuisine. Look for authentic touches such as Lebanese beers by the bottle and an olive oil, sesame and ground thyme pita spread.