Bowled Over

× Expand From left, the Bees Knees from The Pit & The Peel, Chirashi from Fighting Fish, Mediterranean Bowl from Cava Grill (Illustrations by Kristy Heilenday)

Chirashi

$17 at Fighting Fish

What’s pink, red and fresh all over? Jackson Ward’s new sushi outpost does this classic Japanese bowl right, wedging thick, vibrant slices of sashimi, roe and vegetables.

Mediterranean Bowl

Various Prices

We’ve already been graced with Cava Grill in the Fan — with a Short Pump location opening this summer — and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, already open in Short Pump. Both offer bases such as rice or greens, with toppings such as falafel, tahini, pickled veggies and spicy feta. (We’ll take 4,000 of Cava’s Border Springs lamb meatballs, please.)

Bees Knees

$7.50 at The Pit & the Peel

Find smoothie bowls at Ginger Juice, North End Juice Co., Saadia’s Juicebox, and The Pit & the Peel, but at the latter, try the Bees Knees, which piles bee pollen, granola, banana and honey onto an acai and almond-milk smoothie.