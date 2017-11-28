Behind the Bar, Behind the Double Doors

BAKER

Drew Thomasson

After attending Le Cordon Bleu in Florida, Thomasson came to Richmond to make his mark. Responsible for The Rogue Gentleman’s famous Parker House rolls, he has also baked for Nota Bene, Alchemy and Idle Hands. Now he has settled in at Brenner Pass and its adjacent café, Chairlift. He is proud of their ever-evolving bread program, which includes sourdough made with spent grains from The Veil Brewing Co.

BARTENDER

Tessa Nin

Nin moved to Richmond on a whim three years ago. As a bartender in New York City, she enjoyed her job but was frustrated with the high cost of living in the Big Apple. Here she’s found a burgeoning cocktail scene as well as affordability. She began bartending at Secco Wine Bar, where she has expanded their wine-based cocktail program. She specializes in using fortified wines such as vermouth and sherry in her creations.

SOUS CHEF

Kyle Cox

Ever since his days spent shucking corn and peeling potatoes in his mother’s kitchen, Cox has always loved cooking and making people happy through the culinary arts. He worked with executive chefs at Lemaire, The Blue Goat, Patina and Aziza’s before helping to open Maple & Pine in 2015. As executive sous chef to David Dunlap, Cox focuses on maintaining a “nice, organized, well-run kitchen.”