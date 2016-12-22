Our Best Bites of 2016

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Breijo December Tuna Tacos, $10 at East Coast Provisions (pictured above), 3411 W. Cary St., 353-3411. It’s probably for the best that these babies come three to an order, because I could eat infinite tuna tacos at ECP. Bracing and refreshing, sushi-grade tuna mingles with herbs, truffle oil, ponzu, sesame, soy sauce and black sea salt, mixed to order to prevent the ponzu from cooking the fish. (Think poke, not ceviche.) A base of wasabi emulsion adds punch, as do those thinly sliced jalapeños atop it all. —Stephanie Breijo Grilled Cheese, $14 at Upper Shirley Vineyards, 600 Shirley Plantation Road, 829-9463. Normally when you see grilled cheese on a menu you think, “Nothing special,” right? You couldn’t be more wrong about the grilled cheese here. It’s a surprising mix of sweet and savory where house-made pimento cheese is the star. Add Virginia country ham and fig jam and you have yourself quite the sandwich. The riverfront scenery doesn’t hurt, either. —Nicole Cohen Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup, $10 at Noodles & Dumplings by Peter Chang, 11408 W. Broad St., 918-1352. This giant bowl comes brimming with large chunks of fresh fish and shrimp, cabbage, onion and Peter Chang’s hand-pulled noodles, which you can watch being made. Not for the faint of heart — or tongue — the heat is pleasantly intense, raising beads of sweat on the brow but never obliterating the sweet seafood flavors. Should a winter cold hit, this shall be my elixir of choice. —Jessica Ronky Haddad Carnitas Tacos, 2 for $7 at Intergalactic Tacos, find this food truck’s daily location via Facebook, 366-4033, or email. What’s better than Trivia Tuesday? Taco Trivia Tuesday. This otherworldly truck served up hearty tacos outside of Isley Brewing Co. one fateful — you guessed it — Tuesday. So good I would have believed they were from a gourmet restaurant, the cosmic brain fuel definitely contributed to that one question I answered correctly. —Sarah Lockwood × Expand Photo by Stephanie Breijo November Fish in Thai Curry Sauce, $23 at Heritage (pictured above), 1627 W. Main St., 353-4060. I normally go straight for Chef Sparatta’s house-made pastas, but a local-flounder entrée recently caught my eye. Swimming in a coconut-based, Thai-style curry akin to panang, the rotating fish selection bathes in a comforting broth that warms you from the inside out. Its swimming buddies? Peanuts and a mélange of Victory Farms vegetables and HaaShrooms. One bite and I was hooked; I ordered it two visits in a row. —Stephanie Breijo Banana Pudding, $5 at Garnett’s Café, 2001 Park Ave., 367-7909. While ordering lunch at the counter, I noticed a small, handwritten sign advertising a new banana pudding. I opted for a salad to make some room. Good thing. Served in classic Southern style in a mason jar with a soda spoon, it’s creamy and rich, layered with vanilla wafers and freshly whipped cream. This banana pudding is what you imagined as a kid when daydreaming about dessert. —Steve Hedberg Enchilada Acapulco, $23 from Pescados, 13126 Midlothian Turnpike, 379-7121. When you settle on wild-caught shrimp, Cabo crab cake, caramelized onions, tomato and a lobster-lime cream sauce stuffed into a flour tortilla, you risk a heavy, overly rich meal. But this enchilada had a delicious lightness to it, reflecting the fresh color scheme of this recently renovated establishment. —Sarah Lockwood Pad Thai With Chicken, $12.50 at Sabai, 2727 W. Broad St., 367-4992. When one of fall’s first days sparked a strong craving for Asian cuisine, I headed to Sabai in The Fan. Parked at a table on the breezy patio, I slurped down a plate of pad Thai, which arrived flavorfully adorned with green onions, bean sprouts and crushed peanuts. The totally twirl-able rice noodles and tender chunks of chicken doused in a sweet, zesty sauce made for a filling craving-killer. —Samantha Willis × Expand Photo by Sarah Lockwood September Got Your Goat, $6.59 at The Fancy Biscuit (pictured above), 1831 W. Cary St., 938-3449. To anyone who believes biscuits belong with breakfast, think again. Fancy Biscuit serves up some serious lunch entrées, such as this fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly masterpiece. Beautifully plated, and even more beautiful to my taste buds, this sandwich is my new go-to comfort food. —Sarah Lockwood Saag Paneer, $15 at Lehja, Short Pump Town Center, 364-1111. Maybe the simmer time is the secret ingredient in Lehja’s take on this classic curry, or perhaps it’s love. Whichever the case, owner and chef Sunny Baweja’s recipe is inspired by his mother’s and bubbles for seven to nine hours until that rich, savory blend of spinach, collards, mustard greens and tomatoes practically melts on your tongue. I actually need to stop writing about it this very second because just thinking about this sauce and cubes of house-made paneer has me salivating. —Stephanie Breijo

Fennel Salad, $8 at Nota Bene, 2110 E. Main St., 477-3355. A plate teeming with shaved fennel was the perfect starter to a visit on a steamy summer night in the Bottom. Mixed with parsley, chilies, scallions and percorino, and dressed in a splash of olive oil and lemon juice, this salad’s crisp, cooling effect comes from the anise-like flavor of the fennel. Keep it on the menu, please. —Susan Winiecki × Expand Photo by Sarah Barton August Chicken-Fried Chicken, $14 at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery (pictured above), 11800 W. Broad St., 237-1684. As soon as I spotted this dish, I knew it was the one. The perfectly crisp chicken came smothered in country gravy. The cheddar mashed potatoes were speckled with bursts of green chiles. The sweet apple coleslaw got a kick with slices of red onion. Top it all off with a beer — locally brewed on site, no less — and you’ve got yourself a winner, winner chicken dinner. —Sarah Barton Chicken Box, $7.95 at Hibachi Box, 411 N. Harrison St., 204-1844. You had me at yum yum sauce, not that I needed much — the entrée box was already bursting with flavor and chicken, grilled zucchini and onions, fried rice and noodles, too. The house-made drinks— coconut rice water and a melon-ginger brew — were bright and refreshing. It’s no wonder it was just named one of our Best New Restaurants. —Samantha Willis Biscuit Sandwich, $5.95 at Early Bird Biscuit Co., 119 N. Robinson St., 335-4570. I had every intention of indulging in a simple biscuit, but when the sandwiches caught my eye, it was hard to decide. I ultimately chose the applewood-smoked bacon, Granny Smith apple, cheddar and Duke’s mayo option. The apples added a sweet crunch, which paired well with the cheddar. And who doesn’t love bacon? —Nicole Cohen Slow-Simmered Vidalia Onion Bisque, $8 at Shagbark, 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 175, 358-7424. You could overlook an onion bisque listed just below brandy peppercorn-crusted tuna carpaccio, but don’t. One of the hallmarks of Walter Bundy, former executive chef of Lemaire, is just how carefully he minds both the delicate hand and time often required of French technique. Lump blue crab meat, rainbow trout caviar and grilled onions bathe in this silky and impeccably balanced soup. And that perfect harmony of salinity and chili-oil heat? Nailed it. —Stephanie Breijo × Expand Photo by Stephanie Breijo July Big Soup Bun, $4 at Peter Chang Scott's Addition (pictured above), 2816 W. Broad St., 728-1820. Put down that spoon; to tackle this massive soup bun, you’re going to need to start with the small black straw that arrives next to the enormous pouch packed with minced pork. Slurp down the bun’s piping-hot broth, then pick up your utensils and get to business on one of the newest, most inexpensive snacks in town. —Stephanie Breijo Kimmelweck Rolls, $4 for six at Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, 419-9900. As a child of Western New York, I grew up eating beef-on-weck: slices of hand-carved roast beef stuffed in a kimmelweck, the roll’s caraway seeds and salt mixing with a schmear of freshly grated horseradish. I almost cried when I saw my favorite hard roll at Wegmans last month. I introduced my old friend to pimento cheese, and I think they will be besties. —Susan Winiecki Goat Cheese Focaccia with Balsamic Glaze, $3.50 at The Caboose Market & Café, 108 S. Railroad Ave., 798-2933. When I was on the hunt for something light yet satisfying, this tapas dish definitely hit the spot. Not only were the cheese crumbles creamy and delicious, but the focaccia it sat upon surprised me with its crispness. To top it all off, a sweet balsamic glaze drizzle tied the seasonal dish together. —Nicole Cohen House-Made Meatballs, $9 at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 11792 W. Broad St., 461-2244. I visited Cooper’s Hawk in Short Pump Town Center on a recent Saturday night; “busy place” is an understatement. Amid the throngs of happy diners, I settled down to several small plates, the best of which was the meatballs: a hearty blend of beef and pork, seasoned well enough for me to pretend I was in an Italian grandma’s kitchen. —Samantha Willis × Expand Photo by Stephanie Breijo June House-Cured Salmon, $10 at Saison (pictured above), 23 W. Marshall St., 269-3689. The cream cheese comes brûléed — your first hint that this springy dish is far from your average lox plate. Its char is arresting, juxtaposed with dabs of house-made cucumber yogurt; thinly sliced house-cured salmon; biting pickled red onions; oh-so-briny and bright trout roe; and grilled Billy Bread. That pop of vibrant green from nasturtium leaves should remind everyone that spring is here, and it’s time to eat as much of the season’s bounty as we can. —Stephanie Breijo

The Savory Burger, $12 at The Savory Grain, 2043 W. Broad St., 592-4000. On the menu since the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day 2014 launch, this burger delivers flavor with its blend of Angus chuck, brisket and short-rib. It’s served with a melted slice of gouda, some arugula, smoked tomato aïoli and a side of fries, but I go for the onion rings at a dollar more. (Tip: Gluten-free buns also are available.) —Susan Winiecki Paneer Makhni, $13 at Lemon Cuisine of India, 3215 W. Broad St., 204-1800 On a recent visit, my family ordered three paneer dishes. For me, this was the star: mild chunks of cheese enveloped in a creamy sauce of pureed tomatoes and butter that’s simmered for hours with a long list of ingredients including ginger, star anise, garlic, cardamom, curry leaves and enough chili pepper to give it a little kick. —Tina Eshleman × Expand Photo by Rob Hendricks May Nutella Bar, $2.50 at Stella’s Grocery (pictured above), 1007 Lafayette St., 358-0020. I am not a Nutella fan. Don’t hate it. Don’t love it. You can call me agnostic. But I picked up one of Maria Jasinkiewicz’s salted Nutella bars at Stella’s Grocery, where she’s both a baker and a manager. The bar is like some chewy, buttery, sweet-and-salty miracle. In her words: “It’s a dark chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate blondie with a slathering of Nutella and a sprinkle of sea salt.” Slathering. I love that word. —Tina Griego Ham Biscuit, $4 at JM Stock Provisions, 1531 W. Main St., 257-4300. In a city where picking a favorite ham biscuit is as difficult as agreeing on the criteria for a perfect biscuit, it feels almost treacherous to admit that I believe I’ve found the best. The bottom half of these lard and butter biscuits, baked in-house each morning, gets heaped with tasso ham — brined for seven days and hickory-smoked — while the top half receives a generous coating of honey and hot sauce. But get there fast; there’s a limited daily supply. —Stephanie Breijo Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Pie, $33 (whole pie) at WPA Bakery, 2707 E. Marshall St., 716-9797. I recently visited WPA Bakery with the intention of buying a vegan dessert. I browsed the options in the case, but when I heard the peanut butter and chocolate chip pie was both vegan and gluten-free, I jumped on it; the thick, satisfying mixture of peanut butter and chocolate chips teeters on the edge of being too rich, but it’s incredibly pleasing to the tongue, and it’s worth every penny to indulge in each creamy bite. —Nicole Cohen × Expand Photo by Susan Winiecki April Miller & Rhoads’ Chocolate Pie, $4/slice at Hilton Richmond Downtown (pictured above), 501 E. Broad St., 344-4300. I’m a sucker for nostalgia and when the Hilton brought back this throwback, I couldn’t resist. From the creamy but not-too-sweet chocolate filling to the house-made graham cracker crust, this whipped cream-topped piece of pie brought back memories of eating lunch at the Miller & Rhoads Tea Room during college summer internships. For the month of April, get a slice and a cup of coffee for $4 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. —Susan Winiecki Sunchoke Velouté, $9 at Dutch & Co., 400 N. 27th St., 643-8824. While I recently fell in love with the restaurant’s weekly pasta specials, it’s a menu staple that really stole my heart: Creamy, nutty and smoky, the sunchoke velouté is the culmination of chef de cuisine Paul Winston’s family dinners around a fire, and it’s a silky combination of puréed sunchokes topped with ash oil, a sumac mignonette, sunchoke chips, and smoked, dehydrated scallops. Light and tart but still warming, it’s a perfect dish for welcoming spring (and really, for eating year-round). —Stephanie Breijo Regular Falafel Wrap, $6.50 at Greek on Cary, 3107 W. Cary St., 257-7277. The other night the missus and I realized we’d not visited Greek on Cary since it was Basilis. Accordingly, we stopped by and enjoyed a pair of falafel wraps with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato and onion, alongside addictive sweet potato tots and yummy eggplant fries, both $4 each. Next time, we’ll go back sooner. —Harry Kollatz Jr. × Expand Photo by Stephanie Breijo March Swashbuckling Bundt Pirate, $8 at L’Opossum (pictured above), 626 China St., 918-6028. Avast ye! If you’re pulling into port and docking, be sure to fill up on this dessert: sponge cake dotted with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice and crystalized ginger floating in a dreamy sea of cherry, Turkish apricot, grilled pineapple and hot buttered rum. Garnished with toasted coconut, whipped cream and an adorable “ARGH!” pirate flag, it’s perfect booty for the end of your meal. —Stephanie Breijo