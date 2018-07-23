4 BBQ Food Trucks to Follow

804-497-9242

Catch up with Smokie Joe’s BBQ at Hardywood’s food truck court and throughout the area. Specialties include slow-smoked Texas-style beef brisket. Follow them on Facebook to see where they are daily.

804-921-7068

Claude ‘DC’ Summers, a chef for over 20 years, serves it all, from breakfast to barbecue. Specialties include smoked wings, ribs and pulled pork. Jus Cukn’ is also available for catering and event planning.

804-399-3587

Rob Wilhoite, a former charter boat captain, smokes a mean brisket — in addition to chicken, pork and fish. Also don’t miss his made-from-scratch sauces and sides. He and his custom smoker can be seen at events throughout the region.

804-317-4010

Since 1976, Jadean’s, a family-owned and -operated food truck, has been smoking meats for the masses. Jadean’s extensive menu includes ribs, beef brisket, vegan barbecued jackfruit, pulled pork and more.

PIES, PUDDINGS AND MORE

× Expand Peanut butter pie from Deep Run Roadhouse (Photo by Adam DuBrueler)

Peanut Butter Pie: Deep Run Roadhouse

309 N. Laurel St. and 12379 Gayton Road, 804-740-6301

The peanut butter pie at Deep Run Roadhouse is a Reese’s lover’s dream. The mile-high pie, freshly baked at their West End location, consists of whipped peanut butter filling in an Oreo cookie crust. Topped with a drizzle of chocolate ganache and a sprinkle of chocolate chips, it makes you find room you didn’t think you had.

× Expand Banana pudding from Hogshead Cafe (Photo by Jay Paul)

Banana Pudding: HogsHead Cafe

9503 W. Broad St., 804-308-0281

Although dessert specials change daily, keep an eye out for Hogshead Café’s banana pudding. Instead of the traditional vanilla wafers, this dish is built on buttery chess cookies then served in a glass mason jar and mixed with fresh bananas. If banana pudding isn’t available, try their lemon icebox pie or blackberry cobbler.

× Expand Chocolate-bourbon pecan pie from Alamo BBQ (Photo courtesy Alamo)

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie: Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson Ave., 804-592-3138

Sidle up to Alamo’s takeout window in the heart of Church Hill and order a slice of their homemade chocolate-bourbon pecan pie. Speckled with pecans, this is a fitting accompaniment to a lunch or dinner of smoked meats and spicy sauce.

× Expand Soft serve from Dunn's (Photo by Jay Paul)

Ice Cream or Milkshake: Dunn’s Drive In Barbecue

3716 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 804-329-4676

Dunn’s, which boasts over 75 years in business, spanning three generations, offers curbside service, 1950s drive-in style. A towering cone of soft-serve or one of their thick vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or pineapple milkshakes is a sweet finish.