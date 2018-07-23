4 BBQ Food Trucks to Follow

1. Smokie Joe’s BBQ
804-497-9242
Catch up with Smokie Joe’s BBQ at Hardywood’s food truck court and throughout the area. Specialties include slow-smoked Texas-style beef brisket. Follow them on Facebook to see where they are daily.
2. Jus Cukn’ LLC
804-921-7068
Claude ‘DC’ Summers, a chef for over 20 years, serves it all, from breakfast to barbecue. Specialties include smoked wings, ribs and pulled pork. Jus Cukn’ is also available for catering and event planning.
3. Capt. Rob’s Pigalicious BBQ
804-399-3587
Rob Wilhoite, a former charter boat captain, smokes a mean brisket — in addition to chicken, pork and fish. Also don’t miss his made-from-scratch sauces and sides. He and his custom smoker can be seen at events throughout the region.
4. Jadean’s Smokin’ Six O
804-317-4010
Since 1976, Jadean’s, a family-owned and -operated food truck, has been smoking meats for the masses. Jadean’s extensive menu includes ribs, beef brisket, vegan barbecued jackfruit, pulled pork and more.
PIES, PUDDINGS AND MORE
Peanut butter pie from Deep Run Roadhouse (Photo by Adam DuBrueler)
Peanut Butter Pie: Deep Run Roadhouse
309 N. Laurel St. and 12379 Gayton Road, 804-740-6301
The peanut butter pie at Deep Run Roadhouse is a Reese’s lover’s dream. The mile-high pie, freshly baked at their West End location, consists of whipped peanut butter filling in an Oreo cookie crust. Topped with a drizzle of chocolate ganache and a sprinkle of chocolate chips, it makes you find room you didn’t think you had.
Banana pudding from Hogshead Cafe (Photo by Jay Paul)
Banana Pudding: HogsHead Cafe
9503 W. Broad St., 804-308-0281
Although dessert specials change daily, keep an eye out for Hogshead Café’s banana pudding. Instead of the traditional vanilla wafers, this dish is built on buttery chess cookies then served in a glass mason jar and mixed with fresh bananas. If banana pudding isn’t available, try their lemon icebox pie or blackberry cobbler.
Chocolate-bourbon pecan pie from Alamo BBQ (Photo courtesy Alamo)
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie: Alamo BBQ
2202 Jefferson Ave., 804-592-3138
Sidle up to Alamo’s takeout window in the heart of Church Hill and order a slice of their homemade chocolate-bourbon pecan pie. Speckled with pecans, this is a fitting accompaniment to a lunch or dinner of smoked meats and spicy sauce.
Soft serve from Dunn's (Photo by Jay Paul)
Ice Cream or Milkshake: Dunn’s Drive In Barbecue
3716 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 804-329-4676
Dunn’s, which boasts over 75 years in business, spanning three generations, offers curbside service, 1950s drive-in style. A towering cone of soft-serve or one of their thick vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or pineapple milkshakes is a sweet finish.