5 Faves: Perfect Picnic Provisions

1. Fresh Spring Rolls

$3.75 at Le’s Vietnamese Deli

These cooling three-packs of sliced shrimp and pork or Chinese sausage laced with fried spring-roll strips, rice noodles and herbs are girded by pliant wrappers, making for easy transfers between a cup of spicy peanut sauce and your mouth. Note: They’re available 1 to 5 p.m., cash only.

2. Dickey Farms Peaches

T$39 for a half bushel at the Georgia Peach Truck

Georgia stone fruit exhales a perfume that’ll take you back to summer farm stands en route to the beach. At nearly 80 peaches per box, one’ll feed a family reunion or make plenty of pies. Get on the mailing list for July retail pop-ups or order direct at thepeachtruck.com.

3. Eight-Piece Fried Chicken Box

$12.99 at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

White pepper laced with honey channels a touch of sweet in the seasoned breading. Spicier morsels are available, but it’s the crispy skin of the mild original recipe that’ll drop shards of pure chicken bliss on your lap. Don’t forget the hot sauce.

4. Coleslaw

$5 per pound at Sally Bell’s Kitchen

Richmond’s 93-year-old Southern belle made a few changes in her new Broad Street digs, like adding shredded cabbage with house-made mayonnaise to the menu. This coleslaw is crunchy and chunky, with a milky creaminess that, unlike SB’s famous potato salad, skews more savory than sweet.

5. Squares aka Bar Cookies

$2.29 each at The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Dense coconut mounted on shortbread crust; fudgy chocolate brownies;or peanut-butter-pie cookie bars — you can’t go wrong with any of the dessert squares lining the cases at this 91-year-old bakery, now sitting at Parham Road and Patterson Avenue.